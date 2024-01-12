Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Foreign Minister: More reason to worry about a major war in the Middle East

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has said there is increasing reason for concern about a major war in the Middle East following attacks against the Houthi militia in Yemen.

“At the same time, it is not acceptable that there are regular attacks on ship traffic through the Red Sea, which is a necessary corridor to get through the Suez Canal. A great deal of the world’s shipping traffic goes there. The UN Security Council has actually been very clear about that, that the Houthis must stop doing this,” Eide said.

“That is the starting point for this attack. But I think the Americans, more than anyone, want to avoid this becoming a major regional conflict in which they become a part,” he added.

The US and UK attacked the Houthi militia in Yemen in response to a series of attacks on vessels passing through shipping lanes.

New crossroads in fisheries policy

Norway will issue a new quota notice for fishing on Friday, which will result in a new fisheries policy.

“I expect that the quota notice will contribute to creating good, predictable framework conditions for the fishing fleet and that the final treatment in the Storting will result in the widest possible settlement so that we will not have to get a quota notice 3.0,” Roger Hansen of Nord Fiskarlag told Norwegian news agency NTB.

The quotas will determine which boats are allowed to fish, what they can catch, where they can fish, and what they need to do with the fish.

Authorities split on age limit on energy drinks

The Norwegian Consumer Council is in a dispute with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority over whether an age limit should be introduced for energy drinks.

The consumer council said the age limit would be an effective and necessary measure and asked the government not to listen to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority’s advice.

The disagreement is despite both authorities agreeing that energy drinks are not for children.

There is a parliamentary majority for the introduction of an energy drink ban for children under 16.

Norway in milk and eggs shortage

Calculation errors have led to a shortage of milk and eggs. Companies Nortura and Tine were afraid of overproduction, but the demand for milk and egg products had been miscalculated.

“It can happen if it lasts for a long time. Then, someone loses their favourite brand for a period of time. But it’s worse for the farmers: This is a big defeat for agriculture,” Food and agriculture expert Ivar Pettersen told the Norwegian newspaper VG.