The things you need to be able to start a job in Norway

Residence

The most important thing is that you will need to have legal residence to live and work in Norway. If you are an EEA national, this is as easy as registering with the police when you arrive and bringing your passport and job contract along as proof.

If you are from outside the EEA, you will likely need a work permit (although those on family immigration and study permits are allowed to work, too).

Typically, you can only apply for the permit after you have been offered a job that meets all of the requirements and uses your skills, qualifications or experience specifically for that role.

Your wages and working conditions will also need to be in line with Norwegian standards. In many cases, you cannot start your job until you have received the work permit.

Tax card

If you don’t have your tax card in order, you will be taxed at 50 percent until you get a proper one in place. This 50 percent charge for not having a tax card applies regardless of your income.

Thankfully, you can claim a refund or deduction in the following tax year if you are overcharged.

It will be best to speak to your employer about obtaining your tax card. Most new arrivals in Norway are put on a PAYE scheme and are taxed at a rate of 25 percent for their first year in Norway.

Once the tax card is sorted, you can choose to opt out of the PAYE scheme.

Identity number

Once you’ve been granted residence, the Norwegian Tax Administration should issue you an identity number.

For those expected to have a shorter stay in Norway, you will be issued a D-number. Those expected to stay in Norway for the longer term will be given a Norwegian national identity number.

The Norwegian national identity number is more useful than a d-number. The national identity number offers access to more services than a d-number.

You will need to a identity number of some form to obtain some of the other things you need to start your job proper in Norway.

Bank account

You can technically start your job without a bank account, but it may cause some issues. To open the account, you must have proof of residence and an identity number.

Even with all the paperwork in place, it can take between one to six weeks to have the bank account up and running.

Many employers don’t like setting up payments into foreign bank accounts even though it is entirely permitted and entirely possible.

Contract

By law, you will need to be given your contract by your employer. All employees in Norway are legally required to have a contract in place.

If you have been offered the job and granted a work permit, it is likely that your contract is already in place and signed.

Should any of the terms of the contract be amended, you will receive the amendments in writing, too.

Most workers in Norway are signed up to a trade union. It may be worth joining one, and if there is anything in your contract that you are unsure about, you can ask them to check.

Electronic ID

You will need an electronic ID to sign into digital services in Norway. These services allow you to check your tax information online to ensure all the information is correct before starting your job and to ensure that you do not end up paying too much or too little tax.

This will allow you to update your tax details before you start having tax deducted.