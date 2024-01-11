Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Buses continue to be cancelled in Oslo

Despite the weather becoming much warmer in recent days compared to the weekend, buses in Oslo are still struggling with punctuality, and Ruter cancelled more than 200 services on Thursday morning.

“The cancellations mostly take place on routes with a high frequency, so we hope the inconvenience for travellers will be as low as possible. But there may be more cancellations during the day,” Cathrine Myhren-Haugen from Ruter said.

Buses initially faced challenges as they struggled to charge and suffered reduced range in an extreme cold snap last week.

Ruter said the reasons for the cancellations were “complex” and that many vehicles were in for maintenance and repairs.

Tourists to Norway sought peace and quiet last year

Silence and tranquillity were the goals of tourists who travelled to Norway in 2023, according to a survey from Innovation Norway.

Walking and hiking were the most popular activities for foreign tourists in Norway last summer. Some 66 percent of those who responded to the survey said they sought peace and tranquillity.

“Although Norway is diverse and rich in culture, we are probably most connected to our nature. We have a lot of nature, and tourists may experience having more peace and time for themselves here compared to other countries,” Aase Marthe Horrigmo from Innovation Norway said to Norwegian newswire NTB.

Several food groups saw significant increases in Norway last year

Tomatoes were the food in Norway that increased the most in price, according to new figures from the national data bureau Statistics Norway.

Salmon, trout, pears, caster sugar, sugar, and olive oil prices also increased heavily last year.

Advertisement

Only one food group became cheaper last year, and that was frozen shellfish, which saw a drop in price of -0.2 percent.

Durek Verret to report individual racist incidents

Durek Verret, engaged to Princess Märtha Louise, has said he is fed up with the racism he receives on social media, and his manager has said that he will report it.

“I feel that the media and the Norwegian people say that I am pulling the racism card for no reason. The media has a tradition of only talking to those who misunderstand and dislike me - and publish it. It contributes to polarization. Ultimately, it will have serious consequences for me,” Verret said in a statement.

The self-proclaimed shaman has caused controversy with several statements in the past, such as claiming to have treated children for cancer in Israel using shamanistic methods.