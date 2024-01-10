Tell us: Have you made yourself ‘more Norwegian’ to fit in?

Advertisement

We’re asking readers and foreigners in Norway whether they’ve tried making themselves more Norwegian to fit in.

This can come in many forms, from picking up certain habits, changing the way you dress or tweaking how you interact with others.

We want to hear whether you’ve tried making yourself more Norwegian to fit in.

Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey, and we will try to include your answers in a future article.

If the survey doesn't appear for you, click this link.