Norway to test emergency sirens and mobile alert system on Wednesday
Sirens across Norway will go off on Wednesday, and mobile phones will receive an alert as the Norwegian Civil Defence tests its emergency warning system.
More than 1,200 sirens will be sounded nationwide, and mobile phones will go off around midday.
The Norwegian Civil Defence tests its warning systems twice a year to ensure the system would work if the country is exposed to acute danger.
Phones will vibrate and make a loud sound and a push notification will be triggered. It will be the second time the new warning system for phones has been tested.
The Directorate for Community Security and Emergency Preparedness (DSB) has asked the public to talk to their loved ones, including children and the elderly so that as many as possible will know that the alert is just a technical test and not a real warning.
All phones in Norway using a 4G or 5G network will receive the notification. Phones on silent or do not disturb mode will be overridden to sound the notification.
Phones will need to be in airplane mode or turned off to not receive the notification.
Some tablets and smart watches will also receive the notifications. When the alerts were tested for the first time last year, only 78 percent received a notification.
The sirens are located in Norway’s big cities and towns and will be heard by more than half the population.
The sirens will sound three times with a one-minute pause between them.
