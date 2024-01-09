Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Bus delays in Oslo

Commuters in Oslo were met with bus delays as approximately 200 departures were cancelled on Tuesday morning. The disruptions were caused by electric buses struggling to charge in cold weather conditions.

On Monday, the situation was even more dire, with around 1,000 out of 13,000 scheduled bus departures cancelled.

The problem was so severe on Monday that all bus services in southern Oslo were suspended in the afternoon and evening hours.

Ruter, the public transportation company responsible for Oslo, was optimistic that Tuesday would see an improvement over yesterday's issues. Still, passengers were advised to stay informed about the status of their bus routes to avoid inconvenience.

Challenging driving conditions persist in Finnmark

Drivers in Finnmark in northern Norway faced challenging road conditions on Tuesday.

Snow-covered roads to slippery surfaces caused by freezing rain have caused challenging conditions in a number of areas:

E6 Langfjordbotn – Alta: Motorists on this route were urged to exercise caution as freezing rain has made the road incredibly slippery.

Fylkesvei 889 Snefjord – Havøysund: Convoy driving was in effect in Måsøy.

E6 Kvænangsfjellet: This stretch of road was closed due to the risk of avalanches, with the closure expected to last until noon on Tuesday.

Loppa Municipality: Following an avalanche on Fv. 882 Tappeluft, Fv. 8018 Nuvsvåg, and Fv. 8014 Sør-Tverrfjord, the municipality is still inaccessible. A new assessment of the situation will be provided at noon.

Motorists are advised to check vegvesen.no for real-time updates before embarking on their journeys.

In addition to road closures, varsom.no has issued avalanche warnings along the coast of Finnmark and western Finnmark.

Advertisement

Milk shortages in Norway prompt tariff reductions and imports

Norwegian dairy giant Tine has predicted a shortfall of 15 million litres of milk this winter in Norway.

Despite upward adjustments to quotas in the new year, Norsk Melkeråvare, the branch responsible for market regulation within Tine, has warned of milk shortages in January, February, and March, the newspaper Nationen reported.

To address the situation, the Norwegian agriculture authorities has reduced customs duties, aiming to ensure that imported products can compete in price with Norwegian goods.

Advertisement

Kygo buys island in the Lysefjord

Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo has acquired the picturesque Tjoholmen island in the Lysefjord in Rogaland County for nearly 18 million kroner.

The artist secured the property in the Bjørnafjorden municipality for 17,750,000 kroner.

Tjoholmen Island features a main cabin, boathouse, guest cabin, private beach, and bathhouse, all nestled within its 430 square meters of fjord beauty.

Kygo is internationally known for his melodic and tropical-inspired electronic music and has released many successful tracks in recent years, including "Stole the Show," "It Ain't Me" with Selena Gomez, and "Higher Love" with Whitney Houston.