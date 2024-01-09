Norway’s immigration authority changes price of several application fees

Advertisement

The cost of applying for several permits in Norway has changed compared to 2023, the updated list of fees on the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration’s (UDI) website shows.

Moving to Norway to be with a family member is the most expensive application, costing 11,900 kroner. This is an increase of 1,400 kroner compared to 2023.

The cost of renewing a family immigration permit has been increased heavily. Renewing a permit before expiration will cost applicants 4,400 kroner. Previously, renewing a permit would cost 2,600 kroner if done before expiration.

After expiration, applicants need to pay a fee of 11,900 kroner.

The fee for a parent applying to visit a child in Norway for up to nine months has been increased by 2,400 kroner compared to 2023 to 11,900 kroner.

Study permits for applicants over 18 have had the application fee reduced by 500 kroner to 5,400 kroner. The permit for researchers with their own funds has also seen a slight reduction.

Meanwhile, an au pair permit has seen a price increase of 200 kroner to 9,300 kroner.

Applying for a permanent residence permit has also become slightly more expensive, costing 4,000 kroner after the price increases.

The cost of applying for Norwegian citizenship, and applying for a work permit has remained the same.