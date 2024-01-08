Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norway's southern regions hit hardest by electricity price spike

Energy prices in Norway spiked on Monday, with the highest prices expected in the country's southern regions.

Data from the electricity exchange Nord Pool showed that, on Monday, electricity prices in southern areas would range between 113 and 116 øre per kilowatt-hour, excluding grid rent, taxes, and before the electricity subsidy is applied.

Central Norway stood out from the rest of the country as electricity prices dropped from Sunday to Monday in this region, according to the newspaper e24.

While prices have risen compared to the previous year, they are still somewhat lower than a year ago.

On January 9th last year, cities like Oslo, Bergen, and Kristiansand saw prices of 133 øre per kilowatt-hour. However, this year, the average price in Oslo for the first week of 2024 was 103 øre per kilowatt-hour.

Norway investigates 88 reports of illegal adoptions since 1970s

An investigation from Norwegian newspaper VG revealed that Norway had received at least 88 reports concerning illegal adoptions dating back to the 1970s.

The reports have raised concerns about the integrity of adoption practices within the country.

In the autumn of 2022, Children's Minister Kjersti Toppe from the Centre Party stated that Norwegian authorities had found no evidence of illegal adoptions taking place within Norway.

However, in response to inquiries from VG, Minister Toppe communicated via email that the Norwegian government recognisesd the need for action in the adoption sector and is committed to addressing these concerns.

Thousands gather in Oslo for Gaza demonstration

Protests in support of Gaza took place in Oslo, and across the world, on Sunday.



The event took place outside the Deichman Bjørvika library in the city centre and was monitored by police, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

The protest march travelled from Bjørvika to the Nobel Peace Centre at Aker Brygge and was organised by the Action Group for Palestine.

The organisation called for "an immediate cessation of bombings, unrestricted humanitarian assistance, and an end to the unlawful occupation in Palestine."

Some 22,835 have been killed and 58,166 people injured since October 7th.

Hotel thief arrested in Asker after stealing 100,000 kroner worth of items

The police were alerted to a theft from a conference room at the Thon Hotel in Vettre on Sunday morning.

The thief made off with various items, including laptops, wallets, headsets, and clothing, amounting to an estimated value of 100,000 to 120,000 kroner, as confirmed by Oslo police operations manager Alexander Østerhaug.

Police arrested a man in his 30s, suspected of being responsible for the thefts.

The stolen property was recovered and should be returned to its rightful owners.