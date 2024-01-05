Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Tax exiles could avoid 40 billion kroner bill

Tax exiles who left Norway in 2022 could have had a total tax bill of around 40 billion kroner, which the Norwegian state may miss out on.

The tax liability applies to the estimated unrealized gain from selling shares they owned before the move.

The tax liability will expire if the exiles remain out of the country and do not sell their shares after being a foreign resident for five years, according to a report from the newspaper Aftenposten.

Many of Norway’s wealthiest individuals have moved to Switzerland in recent years to escape the wealth tax. Switzerland also has a wealth tax, which is more flexible than the one implemented in Norway.

Advertisement

Nav hits out a privacy fine

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority believes the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (Nav) has broken privacy rules and issued Nav a fine of 20 million kroner.

“We think it is unreasonable and surprising that the Norwegian Data Protection Authority draws the conclusion that Nav violates privacy legislation on purpose,” Nav director Hans Christian Holte told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority initially raised concerns about how Nav handles privacy in October 2023.

Nav said that it disagreed with many of the conclusions the data protection watchdog came to and that, in recent years, it had initiated several measures to strengthen privacy.

Cold causes energy prices to skyrocket

A cold snap will see energy prices in Norway surge. On Friday, energy will cost 5.9 kroner per kilowatt hour in the evening.

Eastern Norway will have the highest average price of 2.19 kroner per kilowatt hour. Western Norway (2.14 kroner per kilowatt hour) and central Norway (2.14 kroner per kilowatt hour) will also experience high prices on Friday.

Prices in the north and the southwest of Norway will be much lower.

Cold snap arrives

Northern Norway could see a cold record of -50c. However, things aren’t as cold as initially forecast in Oslo.

In Avzi, northern Norway, a local farmer reported a temperature of -49.7 degrees. Other locals in the north of Norway have measured the cold at -50c.

The official cold record in Kautokeino is 50.3 minus degrees. In Norway, the cold record was 51.4 minus degrees in Karasjok in 1886. Only temperatures measured at official weather stations are taken into account.

While the cold record of -26.1 in Oslo appeared under threat, temperatures will be closer to -18c over the weekend.