Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

EEA agreement 'benefits Norway greatly’

Norway benefits from increased trade and welfare as a result of its EEA agreement, according to the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute (Nupi).

The agreement amounted to an increase in real income of between two and six percent for Norwegians, Nupi concluded in a report commissioned by the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO).

“The importance of cooperation and cohesion in Europe has never been clearer. Over the past 30 years, the EEA agreement has become our most important international agreement and is today more significant than ever,” NHO director Ole Erik Almlid told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The report also highlighted how Norway’s connection to the EU’s market led to an increase in trade of between 35 and 65 percent over the 30 years that Norway has had an agreement with the EEA.

Norwegians concerned about interest rates, expensive food and energy prices

One in ten may have to sell their home or move out of their current rental property as interest rates and rent are too high, according to a survey carried out for Sparebank 1.

Meanwhile, half of the repsondents said they are worried that food prices would continue to increase.

“Food prices and electricity prices have been very unpredictable, and this makes many people uneasy. When you don’t know what food and electricity will cost next month, it creates great uncertainty in the private economy,” Consumer economist Magne Gundersen told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Energy prices were also another area of concern for Norwegian households.

Mountain passes reopen

Several mountain passes have reopened after several days of heavy snowfall, and strong winds kept them closed.

The RV7 Hardangervidda, E134 Haukelifjell and FV50 Hol-Aurland had all been closed or subject to convoy driving in recent days.

Government asked to change refugee regulations for Ukrainians

Leader of the opposition and Conservative Party Leader Erna Solberg has requested the government tighten up the collective protection rules that apply to asylum seekers from Ukraine.

Norway is one of several countries that has given all Ukrainian nationals an automatic right of asylum.

Solberg said that as the war was not being fought across the whole of Ukraine, temporary collective protection may no longer be relevant.

“This means that there may be areas that are now in a situation where it is actually safe to be. Then it is not certain that collective protection will apply to all of them,” she said.

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said that the government would consider the proposal.