Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Travel issues in Norway continue

An orange snow warning for parts of southern Norway is in place until Wednesday evening and travel issues persist.

Many bus departures are cancelled or delayed in Oslo.

Bus routes 74, 21, 31, 30, 28, 34, 54 and 37 are affected. The reason for the continued problems in Oslo is buses being repaired after snowy weather in recent days.

Motorists in Adger County have been asked to leave their cars by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration and the police.

The entire stretch of the E18 through Adger could be closed by police on Wednesday.

Several smaller mountain and county roads are closed. The E134 over Haukelifjell and RV7 over Hardangervidda are closed.

All trains between Oslo and Kristiansand are cancelled on Wednesday, and Color Line departures between Norway and Denmark have also been cancelled.

Norway braces for extreme cold snap

As the week progresses, temperatures in several places could approach record lows. Temperatures of -40c are expected in parts of northern Norway, and temperatures in the -20s could be recorded in the southeast.

The cold is due to freezing air coming from Siberia to Norway. The cold weather will be felt from Thursday until Saturday.

Advertisement

West Norway and parts of Trøndelag won’t likely see the same extreme drop in temperatures the rest of the country will likely experience.

Energy companies 'ignorant of the law'

The Norwegian Consumer Protection Authority has said that energy companies struggled to comply with the law.

“The impression is that most of the challenges in today’s electricity market, more than anything else, are due to ignorance on the part of the electricity companies,” the inspectorate wrote in a consultation to the government.

It added that it needed more resources to ensure the law was implemented.

“The main challenge in today’s electricity market is not an incomplete set of regulations, but the Consumer Authority’s relatively scarce resources to conduct guidance and enforcement,” it wrote.

Consumer debt in Norway grew last year

Norwegians’ total consumer debt grew by 9.5 billion kroner last year. Consumer debt in Norway totals around 160 billion kroner.