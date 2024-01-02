Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Prime Minister Støre's New Year's speech

In his New Year's speech, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre pointed to a turning point in the economy, emphasising the potential for improved financial stability in the year ahead.

Støre acknowledged the challenges of 2023, describing it as a year marked by "forces beyond our control," which left "many feeling uneasy and insecure."

However, he shifted the focus to hope and opportunities for 2024.

"The government's goal is clear: People should get better finances," he said in his speech.

Støre expressed optimism about nearing a turning point.

"Yes, it has taken time. But we are approaching this tipping point now. We have prospects for a more stable economy," he said.

Snow causes public transport delays in Oslo and Akershus

Tuesday morning saw a series of cancellations and delays in public transport services across Oslo and Akershus.

Ruter, the public transport authority for Oslo and Akershus counties, had previously issued a warning about the potential impact of snow on rush-hour traffic.

Despite concerns, Gro Janborg, a press spokesperson for Ruter, said, "The traffic is going far better than we could have feared last night."

However, travellers are advised to allocate extra time for their journeys.

Additionally, mountain passes connecting the east and west, specifically Rv 7 Hardangervidda and E134 Haukelifjell, experienced congestion and convoy driving due to wintery conditions.

Agder faces snowstorm; orange warning for snowfall issued

The Norwegian Road Administration has issued a warning to commuters in Agder on Tuesday morning.

With an orange warning for snowfall in effect and heavy snowfall overnight, residents are advised to take precautions or opt for a home office arrangement.

"The way the weather is now, it is probably wise to consider home office on Tuesday," traffic operator Andreas Larsen said.

Commuters are encouraged to bring warm clothing and equipment like shovels if they choose to brave the snow-covered roads.

Union leader calls for talks on new government formation

Peggy Hessen Følsvik, leader of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), has expressed her desire to initiate formal discussions involving the Socialist Left Party, the Labour Party, and the Centre Party.

The goal of these talks is to prepare for the 2025 general elections with the intention of forming a majority government.

"It would be nice if we could start talking together and see how to build alliances in the run-up to the general election," Hessen Følsvik said.

She believes presenting a united front as a majority coalition in 2025 is a favourable approach.

Hessen Følsvik serves on the central board of the Labour Party.