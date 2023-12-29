Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norwegian Meteorological Institute issues warning for heavy snowfall

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for heavy snowfall from Friday evening to Saturday evening.

The warning was prompted by the anticipated surge of east and south-eastern winds, ranging from slight to stiff gales, expected to sweep across significant portions of the north of the country.

Residents and travellers are advised to exercise caution, especially in mountainous areas, where the snowfall may be particularly intense. These conditions will likely result in reduced visibility, and all travellers are advised to follow the traffic and weather updates at varsom.no and yr.no.

Train services halted in Ski due to signal error

Train services in Ski have come to a complete standstill due to a signal error, as reported by Bane Nor on Friday morning.

The rail infrastructure management company is actively working to fix the issue, but in the meantime, they advise commuters to seek alternative means of transportation.

Anne Kirkhusmo, the press officer for Bane Nor, urged all travellers to stay informed through the train company's website, the Vy app, and the Nå app for real-time updates.

The disruption has impacted multiple train lines, including:

R22, which connects Oslo S to Rakkestad via the Østfoldbanen east line.

R23, serving the Oslo S to Ski route on the Follobanen line.

RE20, linking Oslo S to Halden and, at times, extending to Gothenburg, operating on the Østfoldbanen west line.

L2, connecting Stabekk to Ski via the Østfoldbanen line.

R21, covering the Oslo S to Moss route along the Østfoldbanen west line.

The train operator Vy has deployed 30 buses to accommodate stranded passengers.

Two minors arrested in Bergen after fight

In central Bergen, western Norway, a recent incident led to the arrest of two minors by the police.

The authorities received reports of several young people wielding knives outside a burger restaurant located on Torgallmenningen, the city's main square.

The police dispatched multiple patrols to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, though it was noted that one person suffered a kick to the stomach during the fight.

Vinmonopolet reports slight dip in alcohol sales compared to last year

Vinmonopolet, the Norwegian state-owned alcoholic beverage retailer, has reported a small decrease in sales. This comes after a significant surge in sales during the height of the pandemic.

This year, Norwegians purchased 95.5 million litres of alcoholic beverages, a quantity still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Jens Nordahl, the press officer for Vinmonopolet, said that the shift in consumption patterns rather than increased consumption is likely the cause.

The most noticeable declines in sales were observed in the categories of red wine and spirits, both experiencing a 5 percent reduction compared to the previous year.

In contrast, the alcohol-free segment experienced the most growth, with a notable increase of 20 percent.