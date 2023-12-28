What changes about Norway in January 2024

Advertisement

The Local has published several articles covering the key changes in the country next year. Several changes featured, such as law changes in the New Year, occur in January, so there may be some overlap.

You can check out all our articles covering the key changes from the cost of living to travel in Norway next year HERE.

Norway’s counties to be broken up

After just four years since the last set of changes, Norway’s county system will be revamped.

Essentially, the unpopular decision to merge many counties will be reversed. Firstly, Troms and Finnmark will be divided into separate counties. This means the counties governing northern Norway will be Troms County, Finnmark County and Nordland.

Viken County, home to almost a quarter of the Norwegian population, will be divided into three different counties. The dissolution will see the former counties of Buskerud, Akershus and Østfold return.

Those in favour of the scheme say it will lead to better services.

Online shopping from foreign stores to be more expensive

All items that are not part of the VOEC (VAT on E-commerce) scheme will be stopped, and customers will need to pay taxes and customs clearance on them.

Previously, items under 350 kroner in value were exempted from duties and taxes.

Norway’s tax administration has an overview of the stores signed up for the VOEC scheme.

Conversion Therapy banned

Conversion Therapy, the act of trying to change one’s sexual orientation or gender, will be banned from January.

Carrying out and marketing conversion therapy will be a criminal offence.

The law also applies when the act is carried out outside of Norway by a Norwegian citizen or resident or on behalf of a company registered in Norway.

Tweaks to the energy support scheme

The threshold for energy support from the government will be tweaked slightly. Support will only kick on when prices exceed 73 øre per kilowatt hour in the New Year.

The current threshold is 70 øre per kilowatt hour. When support is triggered, the government will cover 90 percent of the hourly energy price that exceeds 93 øre per kilowatt hour.

You will be able to buy a ticket aboard a train without paying extra

The additional charge for buying a train ticket will be scrapped starting in January. This means you will no longer be required to pay the additional 40 kroner charged for purchasing the ticket aboard the train.

However, for those taking long-distance journeys, it will still always be cheaper to book your ticket in advance.

Changes to health and safety rules in the workplace

Some 35,000 companies in Norway will need a safety representative responsible for safeguarding employees' health and environmental safety.

Businesses with five or more employees must have a safety representative. Companies with more than 30 employees will be required to have a working environment committee. The current threshold is 50 employees.

The aim of the committee is to improve the working environment in the company.

New tax year

January 1st signals the start of a new tax year. The Norwegian Tax Administration should have already sent you your tax card for the year. If you haven't received it already, you will need to reach out to the tax authority or your employer, or face being taxed at 50 percent.

You will also need to check that the details on your tax card are correct and that you are not taxed too much or too little.