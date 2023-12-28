Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norway’s government yet to clarify abortion stance

It currently isn’t clear whether the Norwegian government will bring forward new abortion laws, according to Marit Arnstad, the parliamentary leader for the Centre Party (S) MPs.

“No, it has not been clarified. And it deserves a thorough discussion,” Arnstad told the Christian Norwegian newspaper Vårt Land.

“I dare not say anything certain about it. In that case, it depends on whether the committee’s work with the legal text is well-founded legally and technically sound,” she added.

Labour politicians in parliament and the government have previously expressed a desire to change the current abortion laws in Norway. The party wants to extend the limit for self-determined abortion.

Majority think food in Norway is too expensive

Three out of four people believe that food has become too expensive, according to a survey carried out on behalf of the agricultural-focused newspaper Nationen.

Some 75.6 percent of those questioned answered that food is too expensive. The figure is an increase of 3.3 percentage points in the number of those who think food prices are too high.

Food prices have increased almost twice as much as inflation over the past year. From November last year to November this year, prices have increased by 4.8 percent. However, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages has risen by 9.1 percent.

Difficult driving conditions on Thursday

Difficult driving conditions have been reported in Norway on Thursday. Both snowfall and strong winds have made driving in the region difficult.

Trips up to the mountain have been discouraged on Thursday due to the winds and snow.

“Challenging driving conditions are expected. It might not be so wise to travel up the mountain,” traffic operator Trude Lindstad told Norwegian newswire NTB.

“If there is a lot of snow in a short time in combination with wind, it is always a challenge. When there is a lot of traffic during the day, incidents can happen. Then you can stand in a queue for a while and wait,” she said.

Those making journeys on Thursday have been asked to stay updated with road closures on the Norwegian Public Roads Administration website, check the weather and pack food, warm drinks and blankets in their car.

Record high rental prices in Norway

Rental prices have skyrocketed in Norway this year. Sharp increases in the spring and a low supply level have contributed to high rents, according to property firm Finn Eiendom.

In Stavanger, rental prices increased by 14 percent compared to last year. This is the equivalent of 1,700 kroner more per month in rent for tenants.

Finn Eiendom’s figures had the average rent price in Oslo at around 18,000 kroner. In Trondheim and Bergen, it costs 14,070 and 14,020 kroner, respectively, to rent a place.