Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Education Minister rubbishes talk of strict image

Despite wanting to crack down on the tradition of Russ celebrations and intending to ban mobile phones in schools, Norway’s Education Minister, Kari Nessa Nordtun, has said she is not the tough disciplinarian that the media has portrayed her as.

“I’m not strict, exactly,” she told Norwegian newswire NTB.

“When research confirms that it is not a good idea to have a mobile phone during breaks and in the classroom, because it interferes with learning, then we have to do something about it,” she added.

Since she took on the role of Education Minister, the former Mayor of Stavanger has outlined several key policy points she wishes to implement in schools.

“I didn’t come to Oslo to have fun. We have great ambitions for Norwegian schools. I must be able to do what I want and be able to show concrete action to justify that I am away from the children four or five days a week,” she said.

Record year for Norwegian seafood

Norwegian seafood has managed to top last year’s record figures, and around 170 billion kroner in revenue has been generated in 2023.

“Our exports go to many countries. We have a wide range of seafood from herring to king crab, and we are able to adapt to our customers’ needs,” Christian Chramer of the Norwegian Seafood Council told the Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen.

Poland was the largest market for Norwegian seafood. Other countries are increasing their imports. China has increased the volume of salmon and king crab it imports.

Advertisement

A weak Norwegian krone has also made Norwegian seafood more attractive in foreign markets due to exchange rates.

Difficult driving conditions to continue

Slippery roads, strong winds and snowfall have caused travel issues across Norway over Christmas, and the difficult driving conditions are unlikely to stop anytime soon.

“Follow the weather forecasts where you will be driving and check the traffic reports so you are prepared,” Tommy Steinnes from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said in a press release.

Thursday will see a large amount of snowfall across parts of Norway, which will make driving even more difficult.

A number of issues concern young people

Tough economic times, interest rates, and inflation are among the things that concern young people in Norway the most, according to a survey from The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO).

More than half of those under 30 who were surveyed by the confederation feel they are worse off than their parents.