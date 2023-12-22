Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Large rental price differences

Oslo still has the highest rent prices, and it is significantly more expensive than renting in Norway’s other large cities, according to new figures from Statistics Norway.

On average, those who rent a 2-room apartment in Oslo and Bærum pay 13,850 kroner per month.

The figure for Oslo and Bærum is 30 percent higher than the national average. In Bergen and Trondheim, the average price for a 2-bedroom home was 10,440 kroner and 10,830 kroner, respectively, in 2023.

There are large differences between the cities. For example, a 2-room home in Oslo of 50 square meters in the area of ​​Frogner, Ullern, Sentrum and St. Hanshaugen is predicted to cost 14,400 kroner per month, while a similar home in ​Søndre Nordstrand, Grorud, Stovner and Alna is expected to cost 12,500 kroner a month.

NATO chief Stoltenberg doesn’t envisage a return to Norwegian politics

Former Norwegian PM and current NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has ruled out a return to top-level Norwegian politics when his current role comes to an end.

“We have an absolutely excellent prime minister, and I will not return to top politics in Norway. I can probably find a way to show up at some local team meetings. I still pay the dues,” former Labour Party leader Stoltenberg told the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

Due to an extension of his role at NATO in 2022, Stoltenberg had to pass up on becoming central bank governor.

Norwegian gets greenlight for Widerøe takeover

The Norwegian Competition Authority has approved Norwegian’s takeover of regional carrier Widerøe.

“It has been necessary to make a thorough assessment of the acquisition. We have now concluded that this acquisition will not significantly hinder effective competition in the Norwegian aviation market. Therefore, the acquisition can now be carried out,” Tina Søreide, competition director at the authority, said.

The authority could have stopped the takeover if it believed that it would lead to a worse offer for customers. The takeover was initially announced in July.

“We are very pleased that the Norwegian Competition Authority has chosen to include our input in the assessment and are, of course, incredibly pleased that they approve the acquisition,” Stein Nilsen, CEO of Widerøe, said.

Justice Minister Proposes tighter asylum rules

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl proposes tightening the rules for Ukrainian refugees by making it take longer for them to be eligible for permanent residence.

Temporary collective protection applies to Ukrainian nationals fleeing war in their homeland. After three years, people covered by temporary collective protection can apply for permanent residence.

However, the government has submitted a proposal to extend this to five years.

“The situation in Ukraine has shown that three years can be a rather short time to assess developments in the security situation and to be able to find good, long-term solutions both for the displaced and for Norwegian society,” Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement.