Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukraine aid may result in lower preparedness

Several sources in the Norwegian Armed Forces have said they are concerned about the failure to swiftly replace arms donated to Ukraine.

They have said that it has affected Norway’s emergency preparedness.

“There is no doubt that this weakens our own defence. We have seen little of that money and the equipment that the politicians have promised to buy again. It will take years to get back what we have given away. If you buy an artillery shell today, it will take three years before you get it delivered,” Oddbjørn Erichsen from the Norwegian Association of Officers and Specialists told the newspaper Aftenposten.

Associate professor Lars Peder Haga at the Norwegian Air Force School agreed that the donation of arms has affected Norway’s preparedness but has said that it was the right thing to do.

“Yes, we have a weakened preparedness. We have taken a calculated risk that will perhaps last for a few years. But as the situation is right now, it’s worth it. Ukraine needs all the support it can get against Russia’s aggression,” Haga said.

Warnings ahead of busy travel day

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has said that the public should check the weather and the conditions on the roads, as Thursday and Friday are set to be the busiest travel days of the Christmas holidays.

The roads around Oslo are expected to be the busiest. It is expected that around 46 percent of Oslo residents will spend Christmas outside of the city.

More than half of those travelling this Christmas will be using a car.

“Allow plenty of time, and don’t rush to arrive. The most important thing is that we get there,” Guro Ranes, department director for traffic safety in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, told newswire NTB.

Russ celebrations should be put back until the exams are over

The Norwegian government has said that the Russ celebrations, which teenagers in Norway partake in to mark the end of schooling, should be moved until after exams are finished.

The celebrations normally begin in the weeks leading up to May 17th, Constitution Day in Norway.

It also wants to clean up the celebrations as they result in social exclusion and bullying.

Among other measures, it has called on schools to ban clothing that promotes exclusivity.

The government would also look at the industry that promotes the clothes Russ students wear and the buses they drive around in.

Color Line cancels departures

Ferry company Color Line has cancelled its departures between Kristiansand, Larvik and Hirtshals, in Denmark, on Friday due to bad weather.

The reason is due to storm Pia hitting Nowray’s shores.