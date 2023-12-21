Several flights from Norway’s airports grounded by strong winds

Advertisement

Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit Norway’s west coast on Thursday afternoon and evening, with winds of up to 45 metres per second forecast in Rogaland and Agder.

Several flights from Stavanger Sola Airport have been cancelled due to the bad weather. More delays and cancellations were expected on one of the busiest flight days of the year, state-owned airport operator Avinor said.

“More wind has been reported later, so there is an expectation that there will be some delays and cancellations, but travellers must refer to the information they receive from the airlines,” said Anette Sigmundstad, Avinor’s airport director.

Flights from Stavanger to Trondheim, Oslo, Newcastle, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Aberdeen were cancelled on Thursday.

Flights in and out of Haugensund had also been cancelled. Loganair, SAS and KLM are the airlines to have cancelled departures on Thursday.

“For passengers, it is important to follow messages from the airline and to show up at the airport in good time. It might be a good idea to allow a little extra time to get to the airport because the conditions on the ground are also quite bad,” Tonje Sund, press manager for SAS, said to business and financial paper E24.

SAS said it would do everything possible to rebook passengers on cancelled flights onto other departures.

Among the flights cancelled from Oslo Airport are departures to Amsterdam, Stavanger and Haugesund.