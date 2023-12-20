When you can buy alcohol in Norway over the holidays

Advertisement

Norway has strict regulations on the sale of alcohol, particularly drinks with a high alcohol content.

The state-owned Vinmonopolet chain holds a monopoly on over-the-counter sales of these stronger alcoholic drinks, making it crucial to plan your alcohol purchases carefully, especially during the holiday season.

What you need to know about Vinmonopolet

In Norway, you can't simply stroll into your local shop or supermarket and pick up a bottle of your preferred alcohol.

The sale of all alcoholic drinks with an alcohol content of 4.75 percent or stronger is restricted to Vinmonopolet (directly translated to the "wine monopoly" and affectionately called "Polet" by Norwegians).

This chain ensures that alcohol sales are carefully regulated, preventing easy access to strong spirits.

Alcohol sales limitations

Another important aspect to remember is that you cannot buy alcohol on Sundays and public holidays.

This means you need to plan your alcohol purchases accordingly, especially during the holiday season when you might want to enjoy a glass of champagne on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve.

Vinmonopolet: Holiday season opening hours

Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, it's essential to be aware of Vinmonopolet's opening hours during this period.

While the holidays in 2023 primarily fall on weekends, the opening hours have some changes to accommodate the festive season.

Until December 23rd, or as the Norwegians call it, Lille Juleaften (little Christmas Eve), Vinmonopolet's opening hours will remain the same.

It will open at 10am and close at 6pm on workdays. December 23rd will be the last day before Christmas when you can visit Vinmonopolet, although it's advisable to go earlier if possible.

The day before closing for a holiday typically leads to long queues and chaos at Polet stores nationwide.

Here are the specific opening hours for Vinmonopolet during the 2023 Christmas season:

Thursday, December 21st: Regular opening hours (note that these may vary, so check with your local store)

Friday, December 22nd: Open until 6pm

Saturday, December 23rd: Open until 4pm

Sunday, December 24th (Christmas Eve): Closed

Monday, December 25th (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26th (Boxing Day): Closed

Wednesday, December 27th: Regular opening hours

Thursday, December 28th: Regular opening hours

Friday, December 29th: Regular opening hours

Saturday, December 30th: Open until 4pm

Sunday, December 31st (New Year's Eve): Closed

After New Year's Eve, Vinmonopolet will return to its regular opening hours.

Buying alcohol in stores

Grocery stores in Norway are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content of up to 4.7 percent, meaning that they usually stock beer and cider.

However, there are also some restrictions in place in stores.

They can only sell alcohol on weekdays until 8pm, on Saturdays until 6pm, and not at all on Sundays.

Furthermore, alcohol sales are prohibited on major holidays, including May 1st and May 17th, as well as on voting days for national and local elections.