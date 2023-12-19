Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Mountain storm causes road closures

A storm has closed several of Norway's mountain passes.

In Buskerud, county road 50, which connects Hol in Viken and Aurland in Vestland, as well as national road 7 traversing Hardangervidda, have been temporarily closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, on the E134 route over the Haukelifjell mountain, convoy driving is now in effect for the section spanning Vågslidtunnelen and Haukelitunnelen, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration's Traffic Management Centre (Vegtrafikksentralen) said.

Meanwhile, motorists on national highway 52, situated above Hemsedal in Buskerud country, should be prepared for the possible introduction of convoy driving.

Travelers are advised to stay informed about the latest updates via vegvesen.no and exercise caution.

Train services resume between Asker and Lysaker

After a temporary disruption that caused chaos for commuters on Monday, train services between Asker and Lysaker stations have returned to normal.

The disruption resulted from power problems, which prompted immediate efforts to resolve the issue overnight.

On Monday afternoon, commuters experienced a complete standstill in train traffic. However, Bane Nor announced at 5am Tuesday that traffic had returned to normal.

ccording to Bane NOR's update at 5am, train services in the affected area are now operating smoothly.

Furthermore, the Spikkestad line has also reopened, and trains between Asker and Spikkestad resumed their regular schedules.

Advertisement

Norway to contribute staff officers to boost Red Sea security

Norway is reinforcing its commitment to the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) operating in the Red Sea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday.

The country said it would deploy up to 10 staff officers to support international initiatives to safeguard civilian shipping in the region.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said, "It is very serious. Norway is a maritime nation with one of the world's largest merchant fleets, and it is important that we protect this traffic, which is an important part of world trade."

The initiative to strengthen international efforts in the Red Sea was led by the United States, and Norway's contribution can be further adjusted, according to Gram.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also expressed concern over the recent Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea, deeming them "totally unacceptable" and highlighting the potential for escalation in the region due to various actors becoming involved in the Middle East conflict.

Advertisement

Russian plane granted access to Norwegian airspace for medical emergency

Norwegian authorities permitted a Russian passenger plane to traverse Norwegian airspace on Monday afternoon due to an urgent medical case on board.

Avinor's Communications Manager, Cahtrine Framholt, confirmed the decision, explaining, "There is an urgent medical case on board, which means that it is allowed to use Norwegian airspace."

A ban on all Russian flights in Norwegian airspace has been in effect since February 28th, 2022.

The aircraft in question, a Boeing 777 belonging to Nordwind Airlines, was en route from Moscow to Varadero, Cuba, but it since altered its course and returned to Moscow, according to Framholt.