Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Roads in western Norway begin to reopen

Most mountain passes and several of the main roads in western Norway have reopened after landslides and flooding earlier this weekend.

“We have a number of roads that are still closed due to landslides and avalanches,” Jan Audun Marø at the Norwegian Road Traffic Centre told public broadcaster NRK.

In total, around 35 roads were closed on Monday morning. The danger of floods and landslides is expected to decrease from Monday. Eleven people were evacuated due to the storm this weekend.

Geologists will assess whether they can return home on Monday.

High energy prices in November

A cold November led to high energy prices in Norway. The average bill for households exceeded 2,000 kroner according to an energy price index.

Prices were so high that the state’s electricity subsidy was triggered in all five price regions. Norway’s government covers 90 percent of the energy price above 70 øre per kilowatt hour.

Last month was the coldest November in Norway for 13 years. Some places across the country saw record-low temperatures. Energy consumption in Norway increased by a third.

Two shootings in Oslo

There were two shootings in Oslo on Sunday. One shooting was in a shopping centre on Karl Johan Street, one of the busiest streets in the capital.

The intended target of the shooting wasn’t injured in the shooting. Police said that one or more suspects fled the scene and that one person had possibly been hit in the leg by a ricochet.

In the north of the city, several shots were fired at a cultural centre in Sinsen. The shots were fired in connection with a confrontation between two people.

Police said that there was no wider danger to the public in relation to the shooting. As of Monday, no arrests have been made, and police do not think that the two shootings were connected.

Museum visits pick up.

Visits to the country’s museums have steadily increased over the past few years. The number of visitors is on course to be at a similar level to 2019, the last year without any restrictions.

The Fram Museum will set a new record with around 372,000 visitors. The Polar Museum in Tromsø passed 100,000 visitors recently, a new record.

The National Museum has passed 1.2 million visitors, while the National Museum has seen a slight decline.

Astrup Fearnley and Henie Onstad Art Center also reported visitor growth, while Stavanger Art Museum is approaching a record.