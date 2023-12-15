Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norwegian Competition Authority gives green light to bank takeover

Nordea's takeover of Danske Bank's customer operations in Norway has been permitted to go ahead.

"The Norwegian Competition Authority has now thoroughly assessed the acquisition and concluded that Nordea's acquisition of Danske Bank will not significantly impede effective competition in the banking market. The acquisition can thus be carried out," Tina Søreide, director of the competition authority, said in a statement.

The authority said that customers could move banks to ensure that competition in the banking market remains healthy. For that reason, everyone who will become a customer of Nordea after the takeover has been asked to check the terms and conditions offered and compare them to what's available in the market.

The takeover was initiated because Danske Bank no longer wanted to work within the Norwegian private market and wanted to strengthen its role as a commercial bank.

Tax cards arrive

Norway's tax administration sent tax deduction cards to 4.4 million residents.

"We set the tax deduction according to what we expect you to have in terms of wealth, income and deductions. This is calculated on the basis of previous tax settlements, estimates of wage growth and interest rate trends," said the tax director at the Norwegian Tax Administration, Nina Schanke Funnermark.

She added that the public should double-check their tax deduction cards.

"But the Tax Agency does not know everything about you, and other conditions can also affect your finances. It is important that you yourself check that the information is correct and enter the correct figures, so that the tax deduction is as correct as possible," Funnemark said.

Advertisement

One area the public has been asked to look at is their loans and debt section. This is in addition to regularly checking throughout the year.

Arab foreign ministers in Oslo to discuss Gaza

Ministers from Arab countries will meet in Oslo on Friday to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to initiate conversations about a lasting two-state solution.

Neither Israel nor Hamas will be participating in the talks. Israel has previously said that it would not take place in such talks.

"All the countries that come here want a ceasefire and have worked hard for it," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said of the talks.

Committee suggests children in Norway read less from screens

A government-appointed screen time committee has recommended that pupils in Norwegian schools spend more time reading from paper.

This is to offset a rapid growth in the use of screens in Norwegian schools, according to public broadcaster NRK, which has had access to the report.

"The screen should not replace books, handwriting or physical exercise," Robert Steen, chair of the committee, said.