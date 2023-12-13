Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Zelensky in Oslo to meet Nordic leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Wednesday for a meeting with the leaders of the five Nordic countries, who are among Ukraine's main donors in its war against Russia, the Norwegian government said.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he wished Zelensky "a warm welcome to Norway" and said Norway would "continue to support the defence of Ukraine."

The Nordic summit is being hosted in Oslo, with the heads of state from Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland in attendance.

Zelenskyy will also visit parliament while in Oslo. He has previously addressed parliament remotely before.

Housing costs have increased by 45 percent since 2021

Since interests began increasing beyond the historically low rate of zero, housing costs have increased by 45 percent figures from national data agency Statistics Norway show.

"Expenditures related to housing have increased for most people in Norway in the last two years. The increase is particularly strong for owners with larger mortgages, while homeowners without mortgages and renters have had a much smaller increase in housing expenses," Kristina Støren, adviser at Statistics Norway, said in a press release.

The increases measured all housing costs, including mortgage interest, communal expenses, taxes, electricity and heating.

"The reason why the change in housing costs is greater than the change in housing costs is that it is largely interest that has increased since 2021, which affects total housing costs. At the same time, payment of instalments has decreased, which means that the total estate fees do not increase to the same extent," Støren said.

Ukrainians risk residency in Norway by returning to Ukraine

Ukrainians who return to Ukraine risk losing their residency rights in Norway.

"If Ukrainians with temporary collective protection travel back and forth between Norway and Ukraine, this may indicate that they no longer need protection in Norway. I now want to treat Ukrainians and other nationalities equally regarding the consequences of such trips," Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness said.

Travel before the new rules come into force will not lead to residency being revoked. Ukrainians can still be permitted to visit home 'in very special cases'.

Families struggling to pay for Christmas

Families struggling with the cost of living are dropping meals and visits to family during Christmas. More than one-third of families have also told The Salvation Army that Christmas will be more difficult this year due to poorer finances.

Many also said they believed their children would notice the change in their finances this Christmas.