Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Cold snap on the cards for large parts of Norway

Before the weekend brings in milder temperatures, large parts of Norway is set for a cold shock, the Meteorological Institute warned via the social network X/Twitter.

Før plussgradene tar over store deler av landet til helgen så blir det et aldri så lite kuldesjokk igjen🥶



The institute forecasted temperatures could reach -30 degrees in the coldest areas on Wednesday.

The institute forecasted a northerly wind across the country, with temperatures plunging as low as 30 degrees below zero in the coldest areas on Wednesday.

Over the week, the snow line is expected to ascend to elevations between 1,000-1,200 meters, bringing rain at higher altitudes and additional snowfall above.

This shift could lead to potential traffic challenges due to slippery and icy conditions on mountain roads.

State meteorologist Martin Granerød advised travellers to remain vigilant and monitor the weather closely if they plan to drive over the weekend.

He expressed concern that the mild weather may cause much of the snow in eastern Norway to vanish, leaving behind hard-packed snow that lacks the traditional Christmas charm.

Controversy surrounds Durek Verrett's claims about spirits and children

Durek Verrett, who is set to marry Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, the eldest child of the Norwegian king, has stirred up controversy again.

This time, it's due to a video in which he suggested spirits can inhabit children.

The video, first mentioned by the Norwegian newspaper VG, garnered significant attention in the Norwegian media.

In the video, Verrett offered what he called parenting advice, emphasising the importance of not allowing spirits to trouble children. He advocated for holding the child, making eye contact, and stating firmly, "You have no power here. You are a weak being, and now I send you into the light. Deep into the light."

Verrett declined to comment on the video when approached by VG, but his manager, Simon Valvik, explained that Verrett's work is rooted in shamanism.

Reuters: Norwegian-owned ship struck by missile in Red Sea

A Norwegian-owned vessel, the Strinda, has been hit by a missile in the Red Sea near Yemen, causing a fire onboard. Officials reported that there have been no injuries or casualties.

The US Navy ship Mason was dispatched to the scene, as the news agency Reuters confirmed.

The incident occurred approximately 60 nautical miles north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as disclosed by a US official. Reports suggest that the missile was fired from an area controlled by Houthi rebels.

The shipping company has confirmed the attack, telling the Norwegian news bureau NTB that the vessel's crew was unharmed.

All 22 crew members onboard the Strinda are reported to be of Indian nationality.

Norway accused of climate hypocrisy

At the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai, Norway, the USA, and other wealthy nations have found themselves in the crosshairs.

Bolivia's chief negotiator, Diego Pacheco, speaking on behalf of a coalition of countries that includes China and India, accused Norway of hypocrisy.

Pacheco said, "Several countries say they want to phase out fossil fuels, and these are the countries that are in reality expanding the production of fossil fuels in the world - the USA, Australia, Norway, Canada, and many others," as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

While Western oil-producing nations such as Norway and Canada advocated for a transition away from fossil fuels at the summit, Saudi Arabia remained resistant to this approach.