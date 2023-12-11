Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norway makes first contribution to Amazon fund since 2018

Norway has paid 500 million kroner into a fund to conserve the Amazon Rainforest, the first such payment for five years.

"A 50 percent reduction in deforestation in the Amazon in 2023 is another result of President Lula's ability to take targeted action. This is important for Brazil and for the world," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

The payment comes from the budget agreement between the government parties (Labour and the Centre Party) and the Socialist Left Party (SV) that saw an extra 1 billion kroner set aside for rainforest conservation.

Norway is the largest contributor to the rainforest fund and has paid out 8.3 billion kroner since 2009.

Norwegians' browsing habits revealed

Hamas, ultra-processed foods, and how to get rich are the topics that Norwegians searched the most during 2023.

"This year's search trends are a reflection of what has occupied Norwegians in the past year. This year's list shows that Norwegians are very concerned about what is happening in the world and that we are curious and seek an understanding of how things work," Sondre Ronander, Google Norway's head of communications, said.

"The war in Ukraine has not reached its end this year either, and we have seen a cruel conflict unfold in Gaza, which makes it understandable that people are searching for more information. It would be more worrying if the need for information wasn't there. People come to Google to find out about the world, and this year's list is another example of that," Ronnader said.

Nobel Peace Prize honoured in Oslo

Over a thousand people joined a torchlight procession in Oslo on Sunday to honour imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi.

The procession finished outside the Grand Hotel in the city's centre, where the family of the Iranian human rights paid tribute to the crowd.

Advertisement

Led by a woman who walked behind prison bars, the procession started at Jernbanetoget, the square outside Oslo's central railway station.

Police said that the event went smoothly and without issue.

Jon Fosse received the Nobel Literature Prize in Sweden

King Gustaf of Sweden awarded author Jon Fosse the Nobel Literature Prize on Sunday evening.

Fosse was the last of this year's Nobel winners to receive his award. The author and playwright, one of the most staged of any modern playwright in Europe, publishes his works in Norway's less common written form, Nynorsk.

"He uses the simplest words and writes about experiences we can all relate to: separation, death and the vulnerability of love. Rather, any difficulty with Fosse revolves around whether we are ready to open ourselves to the existential uncertainty he constantly touches upon," Professor Anders Olsson at the Swedish Academy said of Fosse before he was presented with his award.