Heavy snow could cause disruption in southern Norway over the weekend

Snowy weather could cause issues on Norway’s roads starting Friday afternoon, and travellers have been warned of potential problems over the weekend.

“If you are going out and travelling at the weekend, you must prepare because the driving conditions may be difficult. The reason is the snowy weather expected in the south and east,” the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said in a press release.

“The Norwegian Public Roads Administration is doing what we can to keep the roads open and passable. So road users themselves must ensure that they are prepared for the conditions that meet them and ensure that they make smart choices regarding their journey,” the press release continued.

In some places, 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall within 24 hours. The areas around Oslo could see up to 20cm of snow, which could pose problems for public transport.

The heavy snowfall means that it may be hard for the authorities to keep the roads prepped. This is because snow may accumulate faster than plough trucks can clear it.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds may mean that some mountain passes are closed. Motorists have also been asked to allow more time for their journeys over the weekend.

Precipitations at lower altitudes could arrive in the form of rain, which could then turn ice due to the low temperatures.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute warned motorists of potential issues.

Driving with winter tyres is a legal requirement in Norway, and the public is advised to keep warm clothes, food and drink in the car for long journeys in the event of delays, breakdowns, accidents or road closures.

Information on road closures can be found on the website of the Norwegian Public Road's Administration. Information on Norway's rail lines are found on the website of state-owned network operator Bane Nor.

