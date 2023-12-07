Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Union threatens Tesla sympathy strike

Norway's biggest private sector union said Wednesday it would block the transit of Tesla cars into Sweden if the US automaker refuses to sign a Swedish collective wage agreement by December 20th.

Since October 27th, some 130 mechanics at 10 Tesla repair shops in seven Swedish cities have been striking to protest against the carmaker's refusal to sign a collective agreement.

"If this is not in place by December 20th, we will go ahead and take action," Norway's Fellesforbundet union said, without disclosing what kind of measures it was planning.

"This is a clear message to Tesla that it will not be able to redirect Swedish Teslas to Norway," he added.

Norway to tighten sexual harassment laws from the New Year

The Norwegian Labour Inspectorate has said that the law will be changed from January 1st to ensure the law clearly states that the protection against harassment in the workplace covers sexual harassment.

"The purpose is to make the legislation easier to understand and provide better protection to those who experience harassment and unwanted sexual attention at work," said Trude Vollheim, director of the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority.

While sexual harassment is already illegal, the inspectorate hoped the new wording of the law would mean workplaces would take more preventative measures.

"No one should have to endure or fear being exposed to sexual harassment at work. It is the manager's responsibility to ensure that the law is followed and that this does not happen," Vollheim said.

Advertisement

Breakdown in Oslo budget

Budget negotiations in Oslo have broken down, and a press conference was held on Thursday morning.

The breakdown is due to the Progress Party (FRP) rejecting the proposed budget put forward.

The city council is comprised of a minority Conservative Party (H) and Liberal Party (V) government. The parties rely on the Progress Party and the Christian Democrats to form a right-wing majority for budget and key policy proposals.

SOS button on Norwegian cars may cease to work

More than 400,000 Norwegian cars could see their SOS buttons become useless.

The reason for this is that mobile networks plan to move away from the second-generation mobile network technology (2G) that the system uses.

The SOS button triggers a call to the emergency services in the event of an accident and provides response workers with the location of the vehicle.