Norwegian word of the day: Advent

Advertisement

What does Advent mean?

Advent isn't technically a Norwegian word at all (sorry). It originally comes from Latin and means "arrival" – in this case, the arrival or birth of Jesus.

Advent begins primarily four weeks before Christmas. The first Sunday in Advent happens four Sundays before Christmas.

Historically, Advent marked a period of fasting for people in Norway. Children specifically were supposed to eat smaller portions on top of fasting.

The fasting was seen as a way to physically mark the joy of Jesus' birth. During this fast, people refrained from eating certain foods, especially meat.

After the reformation, Advent stayed, but the fast disappeared.

Fish, more specifically lutefisk, was one of the traditional foods during this period. Lutefisk is a fish preserved in lye with a jelly-like texture.

For those unaware of what lye is, the Oxford English Dictionary defines the substance as "a strongly alkaline solution, especially of potassium hydroxide, used for washing or cleansing".

Lye is used to make soap and oven cleaners, so for that reason, preserved lutefisk is not edible, and preparing it for human consumption can be arduous. Preparing lutefisk involves soaking it in lye and water and then salting it for a firmer texture.

Advertisement

Rakfisk, another preserved fish with a strong smell and gelatinous texture made using different methods, is also popular.

These days, lutefisk isn't as popular, and Christmas foods like ribbe and pinnekjøtt are much more common.

Norwegians instead mark Advent in several other ways. First, there is the julekalendar, which is an advent calendar. These come in the traditional form as well as in the format of daily serialised TV shows that most children in Norway grow up watching.

Then there is the tradition of Advent stars, which are lights that are hung in almost every home in Norway.

Advent candles (adventlys) are also very common. In Norway, purple is considered traditional, but many also opt for white.