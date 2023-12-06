Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Record number of tax paid

Around 1.7 trillion kroner in taxes in Norway were paid last year, according to figures from the Norwegian Tax Administration.

The figures mark the highest amount of tax ever paid in Norway. Just over 1 trillion kroner was paid in tax for the income year 2021.

An increase in the petroleum tax was behind the record figure. Around 883 billion kroner was paid to the Norwegian state in petroleum tax last year.

Norway published its tax lists on Wednesday morning.

Norway publishes annual tax lists

Annual tax figures of residents in Norway were published at 5am on Wednesday. There were around 4.3 million wage earners, pensioners and self-employed people in Norway in 2022, and they paid 655 billion kroner in tax.

The tax lists allow people to search for other residents in the tax lists. This used to be anonymous. However, residents are notified when somebody searches for their information in the tax lists.

This has reduced the number of searches from 16.5 million in 2012 to 1.3 million in 2022.

Gustav Witzøe is the wealthiest person in Norway according to this year’s tax lists. According to the tax lists, he had a fortune of 26.5 billion kroner.

Norway is not doing enough to lift children out of poverty

UNICEF has criticised Norway for being one of the worst countries in Europe for attempting to raise children and families out of poverty.

Child poverty has increased by more than 10 percent in Norway between the financial crisis and 2021. Norway was ranked 35th out of a total of 39 EU and OECD countries.

Despite the increase in child poverty, it was still one of the countries with the lowest levels of child poverty.

The report was critical of wealthy countries not doing enough to lift families out of poverty during a period of financial stability between 2014 and 2021.

Norway’s oil fund passes major milestone

The Government Pension Fund, more commonly known as the oil fund, passed 16 trillion kroner in value on Tuesday.

The number was reached on the unofficial live counter on the fund’s website. Business and financial publication E24 reports that the fund grew by more than 30 percent this year.

Some of the factors behind the substantial increase are the weak krone increasing the value of investments in other currencies and robust share and interest rate markets.

The fund has warned that up to 40 percent of its value could be scrubbed away in the event of a poor world economy.