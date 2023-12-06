The most unmissable events in Oslo in 2024

Advertisement

Crap Comedy 2024, January 25th - January 7th

The Crap Comedy Festival sees comedy acts from both Norway and abroad and has been running for more than a decade.

This year's event will take place between January 25th and January 27th. More information is available on the organiser's website.

Holmenkollen Ski Festival, February 29th

Thousands will make their way to Oslo's winter sports mecca at Holmenkollen between February 29th and March 10th.

Both FIS World Cup and ski jumping events will be held at the ski festival, known for its lively atmosphere.

Inferno Metal Festival, March 28th

The four-day metal festival sees some of the biggest names from Norway and the world brought to Oslo. The lineup for 2024 has already been confirmed.

Dimmu Borgia, At The Gates, andTaake are the acts set to headline. Tickets for the shows are already available.

Constitution Day, May 17th

It doesn't matter where you are in the country. May 17th promises to be a special day across Norway.

The country's national day will see the public dressed in folk costumes and attended parades with marching bands.

Oslo is set to have the largest parade, which makes its way up Karl Johan Street to the Royal Palace.

Oslo Medieval Festival, May 26th – 29th

The Oslo Medieval Festival is at Akershus Fortress in the capital. Each day promises fun events for the whole family, with the fortress, which dates back to the 1200s, providing plenty of authentic medieval atmosphere.

Wandering jugglers, jesters, musicians, beggars, historical plays, longbow shooting, and concerts with medieval songs and instruments are all on the itinerary. All this is in addition to the market selling goods from Norway and abroad.

More information on the event can be found on the website for the festival

National Music Day, June 1st

Norway's capital will be transformed with over 30 outdoor stages spread across Oslo. More than 50 stages and 500 artists spread across the capital.

More information on the event will be published closer to the date.

Oslo Food Festival, June 1st - 2nd

The festival in 2024 takes place in the trendy Grunneløkka district of Oslo. Food and flavours from all over the world will be featured.

The food festival will be a great opportunity to try food from Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. A second food festival will be held during mid-August, too.

Miniøya Festival, June 8th – 9th

Miniøya is a festival held for children and young people in Tøyen park. In addition to the music, the festival features art, dance and theatre.

The family event is geared towards children aged between 4-12. More information can be found on the festival website.

Oslo Pride Festival, June 21st

Norway's largest LGBT+ Pride event will be held in the capital between June 21st and June 29th. The festival will last nine days and consist of concerts, lectures, films, art exhibitions and, of course, the famous parade.

More information on the event can be found on the organisation's website.

Sankthans

June 23rd is Sankthans Aften, which is a midsummer celebration. For the uninitiated, the evening celebrates a shared gratitude for long days and warm nights.

It is popular to celebrate the occasion by gathering around a bonfire with friends. The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History normally hosts an event with live music.

Many Norwegians say that if you sleep with a sankthansblomst or a "red campion flower" underneath your pillow on the night of sankthans, then your future spouse will appear in your dreams.

Øyafestivalen, August 7th -10th

Øyafestivalen is one of Oslo's biggest musical festivals, and it boasts a two-decades-long tradition. It is usually organised in August and takes place in the Tøyen Park.

The festival blends appearances from international acts with some of Norway's biggest artists.

More information on artists will be announced closer to the festival. Information can be found on the festival's website.

Findings Festival, August (TBC)

Findings Festival has established itself as the number-one electronic music festival in Norway since its first edition in 2014.

The festival is held over two days at Oslo's Bislett Stadion. Some of the biggest global and Norwegian electronic music acts will perform at the festival.

More information will be announced at a later date.

Mat*Larm

Mat*Larm is Oslo's largest food and drink festival. The event focuses on produce grown and reared by Norwegian farmers.

The festival hasn't finalised dates yet, but it normally takes place in August.

By:larm, September (TBC)

Attention will turn to emerging artists from Norway and around the globe for this festival. The showcase of new and emerging talents includes lectures, seminars and debates. Billie Eilish, AURORA, Lewis Capaldi, Karpe, Sigrid, and Röyksopp are some of the acts to have played at By;Alarm before.

More information will be released at a later date.

Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival, (dates TBC)

The Ultima festival hosts a large number of contemporary music concerts. However, that's not all visitors should expect.

Opera, theatre, dance, film, and exhibitions are all featured in the festival.

Film fra Sør, November (TBC)

Films from the global south will be front and centre during the Film fra Sør film festival, typically held in November. The film will allow movie buffs to enjoy some of the best cinema from Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East.

In addition to a wide array of films from around the world, there will be several additional activities, such as party nights.

Oslo Christmas Market, December

Located bang in the heart of Oslo, surrounding the Spikersuppa skating rink, near Oslo's main shopping street, Karl Johan Street is Jul I Vinterland or Winter Wonderland Oslo.

Among the main attractions are the ice skating rink and Ferris wheel. In addition to those and the market stalls, there are plenty of open fires where you can gather around and soak up the atmosphere.