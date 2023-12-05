Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Slippery roads alert due to extreme cold

The Norwegian Road Traffic Agency issued a warning for slippery roads in eastern and western Norway on Tuesday morning.

Main and side roads are affected, and the low temperatures are making it ineffective to use salt and sand to improve traction.

Traffic operator Thale Eikeset advised drivers to adjust their speed, maintain a safe following distance, and stay vigilant on the road.

In western Norway, particularly problematic stretches include the E16 at Voss past Oppheim and county road 5 in Lærdal.

Areas near Bergen are also affected, with road conditions deteriorating rapidly as temperatures drop below minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Norwegian seafood exports reach record-breaking 170 billion kroner in 2023

Norway's seafood exports have had an exceptional year, shattering records well before mid-November.

As of now, in 2023, the country has amassed 158.2 billion kroner from seafood exports.

According to the Norwegian Seafood Council industry organisation, November alone saw 16.7 billion kroner worth of seafood exports, marking a significant increase of 2.4 billion kroner compared to the same period last year.

The value of Norwegian seafood exports has seen a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Vestfold railway section closed due to alleged illegal operations by Bane Nor

The Vestfold railway section in eastern Norway, connecting Larvik and Porsgrunn, has been closed until further notice, following allegations of illegal operations by Bane Nor, the state-owned company responsible for maintaining and developing the railway infrastructure in Norway.

The Norwegian Railway Inspectorate has accused Bane Nor of failing to provide adequate documentation to ensure safe operations.

The closure of the Vestfold line was announced by Bane Nor around 5pm on Monday, citing security reasons.

According to the inspectorate, Bane Nor had been operating without the required documentation for an extended period and had been subjected to daily fines for the past two months, totalling 610,000 kroner.

Vy has implemented alternative transportation measures, with buses running between Larvik and Skien to accommodate affected passengers.

Concerns rise over youth consumption of energy drinks

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has expressed growing concern about the consumption of energy drinks among young people in the country.

The FHI's latest report highlighted both the prevalence and quantity of energy drink consumption, noting that the consumption of energy drinks has seen a significant increase between 2017 and 2023, with a particularly notable rise since 2019.

The beverages, packed with caffeine, raise the risk of various health issues, notably poor sleep patterns.

The report revealed that energy drinks have become increasingly common among young individuals in Norway as young as 13 years old.

Some 58 percent of secondary school students and 72 percent of upper secondary school students admitted to consuming these high-caffeine beverages.