Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Socialist Left Party and government reach budget agreement

The Socialist Left Party has reached an agreement with the governing parties, the Labour Party and the Centre Party, on the state budget for 2024.

During the negotiations, the parties came together to allocate over 22 billion kroner for various policies to reach an agreement.

Notably, the Socialist Left Party has successfully advocated for substantial increases in child benefits and other benefits, as well as the introduction of free after-school programs for more pupils. In total, the party has managed to reallocate 19.1 billion kroner towards these priorities.

The Socialist Left Party's leader, Kirsti Bergstø, emphasised the importance of their efforts, stating, "When more than one in ten children grow up in poverty, and the financial crisis hits families with children hard, it was important for us to ensure that we help even more people even more."

The agreement brought an end to negotiations that began on November 13th.

High electricity prices in three price zones on Monday

On Monday, power shortages in the Baltic region will lead to a notable surge in electricity prices, marking the highest rates of the year in three out of five energy price zones in Norway.

According to data from Nord Pool reported by Europower, Tromsø, Trondheim, and Oslo will experience the most expensive electricity prices of the year.

At 4pm on Monday, all three regions—Oslo, Trondheim, and Tromsø—will record a price of 3.05 kroner per kilowatt hour. This price level will be comparable to rates in Sweden, Finland, and the Baltics.

Foul odour forces Norwegian plane to return to Gardermoen Airport

A Norwegian flight bound for Alta from Gardermoen Airport in Oslo was compelled to return due to an unpleasant smell detected in the cabin, the newspaper Kronstadposten reports.

Norwegian's communication director, Esben Tuman, clarified that the odour was caused by the remains of a bird strike that occurred the day before.

As part of standard procedure, the airline conducted an engine inspection and cleaning after such incidents, but it appears that lingering remains caused the smell.

Healthcare user fee ceiling to rise in 2024

The government and its budget partner, the Socialist Left Party , have announced an increase in the healthcare user fee ceiling to 3,165 kroner for the upcoming year.

This move has stirred debate, with opposition parties such as the Progress Party stating, "It is sad that the Socialist Left Party and the government make it even more expensive to be sick."

The proposed hike of 125 kroner in the deductible ceiling translates to a 4.1 percent increase, slightly surpassing the projected price growth of 3.8 percent for the next year.

Additionally, user fees for various healthcare services, including doctor visits, psychological consultations, physiotherapy sessions, outpatient clinics, lab/X-ray procedures, stays at training institutions, treatment trips abroad, and patient journeys, are set to increase by 4.35 percent starting from the New Year.

This decision is part of the budget agreement for 2024.