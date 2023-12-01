Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

EU could halt plans to mine seabed

The EU is set to adopt a new directive on extracting minerals from the seabed, which could affect Norway even though it isn't a member of the European bloc.

The current government has said it has been open to mining on the seabed in the Barents Sea and the Greenland Sea.

The EU parliament will formally adopt the directive on December 12th. Meanwhile, the government is trying to drum up a majority for seabed mining ahead of a vote in the new year.

A number of parties have already ruled out the proposal and said they would vote against it.

Swedish gangs run scams in Norway

Criminal networks from Sweden are running scams and fraud schemes worth millions of kroner in Norway, E24 reports.

"It was a little surprising that they are so clearly present in Norway already. It kind of came out of nowhere," Sebastian C. Takle, head of the department for the Financial Cyber ​​Crime Center in DNB, told E24.

Takle said Swedish gangs were attracted to the Norwegian market as there was a low risk of being caught and low penalties for those who were exposed.

Minister: Food bank use is a sign more need to be in work

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Tonje Brenna has dismissed the notion that high food bank use is a sign of low benefits but has instead said it is a sign that more needs to be done to get people into work.

"There are various reasons why people use the voluntary food centres. Some accept food to spend money on other things, which is natural for people to do. If the alternative is to go hungry, then it is a bigger problem," Brenna told the newspaper Vårt Land.

The minister pointed to a report from FAFO, which said that food queues are not due to low benefits but due to a need to get more people into work.

Rebuild of Norway's parliament could cost 1.9 billion

Norway's parliament is investigating a potential rebuild, but it could cost up to 1.9 billion kroner to complete, according to an initial report on the redevelopment.

"All concepts involve high costs, where even the zero alternative has a total expected cost of close to 1.9 billion kroner in present value over the analysis period," the report said.

"The Storting building's wing towards Akersgata, which was completed in 1956, is in great need of maintenance. The technical condition is outdated, and greater measures are needed to ensure good working conditions. At the same time, cultural and historical values ​​and security needs must be safeguarded," Norway's parliament, the Storting, said.