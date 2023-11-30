Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Serious crime unit sounds alarm over Swedish influence on Norwegian criminals

Norwegian criminal networks are relying on services from Swedish gangs, according to Kripos, Norway’s national unit for combatting organised crime.

They have also shared concerns that the Foxtrot criminal network could set its sights on Norway.

“They are at the forefront of what is the wave of violence in Sweden, and we have seen that they have an enormous capacity for violence. There is concern that they may extend this to Norway,” Kjetil Tunold, head of the intelligence section at the Organized Crime Section in Kripos, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Kripos has said that it has seen Norwegian gangs order services from Sweden on encrypted messaging services.

SAS with heavy fourth-quarter losses

Airline SAS lost 2.1 billion Swedish krona in the fourth quarter before taxes.

“The quarterly result shows that SAS is still in a demanding transition, as savings will only appear in the accounts when we are out of the Chapter 11 process next year,” SAS CEO Kjetil Håbjørn told Norwegian newswire NTB.

“But the most important event in the quarter is that we now have new investors and owners in place so that SAS is financed for the future. We are very happy about this on behalf of our employees and the increasing number of travellers who choose to fly with us,” Håbjørg said.

Norway braces for cold spell

While the weather will be mixed in the coming days, meteorologists have said Norway will see a cold snap over the weekend.

The cold snap will cover the whole country and bring fresh snowfall.

“The places where snow can fall, it can also be slippery, although not the largest amounts we are talking about. Driving according to the conditions is always a good rule to adhere to,” Marit Berger at the Meteorological Institute told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

“Dressing according to the weather would be a good tip. If you check Yr, you can see that it is, for example, minus 1 degree, while it feels like minus 8. Wind drafts have a cooling effect, so this can be good to check before you go out,” she added.

Before the cold snap sets in, northern parts of the country will likely see warmer temperatures, while things will be chillier in the south.

Emergency ward at Oslo tells people with colds, flu and Covid to seek GP appointments

Oslo residents who are sick have been asked to try to get an appointment with their GPs after a large increase in the number of people with colds, flu, and Covid coming to the emergency ward.

“The emergency room always prioritises the sickest patients first. In the future, with an increase in colds, flu, corona and other respiratory viruses, patients who do not need immediate medical attention may be referred to contact their GP,” Elisabeth Nordal at the emergency room in Oslo said.