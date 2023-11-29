Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sharp drop in international student enrollment at Oslo Met

Oslo Metropolitan University, commonly known as Oslo Met, has seen a notable decline in the number of international students enrolling in their master's programs this autumn.

The university saw a decrease of nearly 90 percent compared to the previous year, with only nine international students entering their master's programs, according to data obtained by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

In contrast, just a year ago, in 2022, Oslo Met had a much higher enrollment figure, with 83 master's students hailing from countries outside the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

Students from outside the EEA and Switzerland are now required to pay fees to study in Norway, whereas they could previously enroll at public universities for free.

Knife-wielding man arrested in central Oslo

Late on Tuesday evening, a man was arrested following reports of him making threats with a knife at multiple locations in central Oslo, including a tram and a McDonald's.

The incident began when the police received several tips from passengers aboard the 12 tram headed towards Storo. Passengers reported that a man was seen wielding a knife inside the tram at roughly 10:30pm.

Oslo police responded promptly, deploying officers to the scene, but the suspect had fled before their arrival.

Shortly after, the police received another distressing message from a McDonald's. It was reported that a customer had brandished a knife after being denied service, according to reports from the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Bjørn Gunnar Nysæter, operations manager in the Oslo Police District, stated, "We moved out but did not find the man."

However, around 11:30 pm, a police patrol encountered a person on Skippergata who matched the description provided by the witnesses. The police then apprehended the man.

Avinor faces financial challenges in the near future

Avinor, the Norwegian state-owned company responsible for operating the country's airports, has released its third-quarter financial report.

The report revealed that Avinor is experiencing an increase in income; however, this upturn is falling short of covering the company's expenses.

In response to these financial challenges, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has emphasised the importance of maintaining Avinor's fundamental structure while working on stabilising its financial framework.

Avinor's CEO, Abraham Foss, expressed appreciation for the Ministry's stance but also acknowledged the inevitability of a strained financial situation in the years ahead.

New dispute arises over Røros Railway timelines

A new dispute has emerged concerning the timeline for procuring new trains for the Røros Railway, with the Progress Party (FRP) expressing dissatisfaction with the Norwegian Railways Directorate's recent response.

The Norwegian Railways Directorate's position, which prioritises long-distance train routes, does not align with the expectations set by the Norwegian parliament (Storting) for acquiring new trains for the Røros Railway.

Tor André Johnsen of the Progress Party stated, "Now we have a unanimous Storting behind us, which says clearly and unequivocally that there is an agreement to prioritise the Røros Railway."

However, the Directorate recently communicated that acquiring trains for the Røros line would not be feasible until 2029/2030, NRK reported.