Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Weaker Norwegian krone boosts seafood industry's earnings by billions

The seafood industry in Norway is reaping significant benefits from the recent weak exchange rate of the Norwegian krone.

From January to October, the value of Norwegian seafood exports surged by 18 billion kroner, reaching 141.5 billion kroner. This growth has set numerous records, the newspaper E24 reports.

Eivind Hestvik Brækkan, a seafood analyst at the Norwegian Seafood Council, stated, "Over 12 billion kroner of the increase in value can be attributed to a weaker Norwegian krone."

The krone has experienced a roughly 10 percent depreciation against both the dollar and the euro throughout the year.

Northern Lights illuminate eastern and northern Norway

Over the weekend, both eastern and northern Norway experienced the beauty of the Northern Lights.

On Saturday, eastern Norway was treated to a spectacular aurora borealis display, though clouds moved in on Sunday evening, temporarily blocking the show.

Meanwhile, Northern Lights enthusiasts in northern Norway had excellent viewing opportunities on Sunday.

State meteorologist Pernille Borander highlighted that regions such as Trøndelag and Nordland enjoyed clear skies and a high KP index, indicating favourable conditions for witnessing the natural light phenomenon.

Norway's Prime Minister Støre takes responsibility for Labor Party's local election setback

During the weekend, Jonas Gahr Støre, the prime minister and leader of the Labour Party, acknowledged the party's disappointing performance and assumed responsibility for the outcome.

Speaking at the party's gathering in Gardermoen on Saturday, Støre stated, "The responsibility lies with me. It is a responsibility that I take very seriously. I will do everything I can, from dawn to dusk, to rally the team and chart a new course."

Støre attributed the primary reason for the party's election setback to a late surge in growth during the lengthy election campaign.

Black Friday discounts dip

This year's Black Friday saw a notable decrease in average discounts in Norway compared to the previous year, with the average discount plummeting from 16 percent to just 7 percent, as reported by the price comparison service, Prisjakt.

Out of the 6.1 million prices monitored by the service, only 19 percent reached their lowest point on Black Friday, marking a 2 percentage point decline from the previous year, according to Din Side.

Prisjakt identified significant price drops in categories such as pots and pans (-33 percent), books (-33 percent), and washing machines (-32 percent).

However, it's important to note that not all products saw reductions. A surprising 59 percent of the prices monitored actually reached their highest levels on Black Friday.

Changes in pricing regulations may have contributed to these fluctuations. Starting from October 1st this year, companies were required to display the lowest price an item had in the 30 days leading up to the sale.