How to make sure you aren't paying for a bad energy deal in Norway

The energy landscape in Norway is constantly changing, with power companies regularly introducing new contract types.

Earlier this year, the Norwegian Consumer Protection Authority, known as Forbrukertilsynet, took a closer look at marketing, price lists, and withdrawal information provided by the country's 19 largest electricity suppliers.

The findings were frustrating, to say the least. The Norwegian Consumer Protection Authority discovered legal breaches by all 19 electricity providers. Letters were dispatched to each of these companies, outlining the necessary steps for rectifying their legal violations.

Subsequently, multiple meetings were held with the majority of electricity suppliers, with the Authority offering guidance and closely monitoring their efforts to comply with the law.

As a result of this intervention, all 19 companies made amendments to their marketing practices, price lists, and information regarding the right of withdrawal, in line with the guidance provided by the Norwegian Consumer Protection Authority.

But is this enough for consumers in Norway to feel safe in the fact that they'll get a good – and fair – electricity deal?

How electricity companies try to take advantage of consumers

Thomas Iversen, a senior advisor at the Consumer Council, told The Local that many electricity companies continue to try to push consumers into getting more expensive deals.

"Many companies make it deliberately difficult to choose the cheapest agreements. Consumers are also pushed and lured into buying unnecessary additional products, such as unemployment insurance and paying extra for 'green energy'," Iversen said.

He pointed out that there is a very simple way for people to ensure that they are not paying too much for electricity.

"The simplest way is to find the name of your electricity agreement and compare it with other agreements on the Consumer Council's comparison service, www.strømpris.no."

Tips on finding a better electricity deal

Iversen also shared some tips with The Local that electricity consumers in Norway can use to try to get a better electricity deal right away.

"Check www.strømpris.no for the cheapest agreements and with a price guarantee for at least twelve months. That way, you're guaranteed not to pay more than you have to or that the company won't raise the price anytime soon.

"If you live in the northern regions of Norway, you might also consider fixed-price agreements. These generally cost a bit more but provide increased predictability," he said.