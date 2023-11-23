Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Ferries to Denmark cancelled

Company Color Line has cancelled the ferries between Larvik and Hirtshals and Kristiansand and Hirtshals on Thursday.

The reason for the cancellation is the weather. Its larger ferries, such as the one between Oslo and Kiel and Sandefjord and Strömstad, will run as usual.

The weather has also affected Fjord Line's route between Bergen and Hirtshals via Stavanger. As a result there are major delays on the service.

Norway pledges 500 million kroner to Palestine

Norway said Wednesday that it would increase its financial aid to Palestine by half a billion kroner. The money will go to humanitarian aid and support for self-governing authorities.

Some 350 million kroner was designated for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, and 100 million kroner was earmarked for the Palestinian Authority, the governing body of autonomous Palestinian regions.

"There is warfare in an area where both the private and public sectors are collapsing. It is challenging. We choose the actors with the best experience to reach those who need it most," Støre told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Norway's government to cover police deficit

Norway's Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl has said that the government would cover the financial losses of police forces across the country so they do not enter 2024 in the red.

The Justice Ministry will distribute 882 million kroner to cover forces that have gone over budget this year.

"We will take the bill for 2023. Large, unforeseen expenses have been incurred due to inflation, necessary IT investments and it has been a demanding time for many in the police," Mehl said.

Police had been critical of the Justice Ministry for a lack of funding earlier this year and warned that it had affected services.

Higher than expected inflation is one of the factors that has impacted the balance sheets of police forces across Norway in recent years.

Employment loophole could be closed by the government

Norway's government aims to clarify the law when it comes to the hiring of staff. A change in the law's wording meant that agreements on hiring labour could be made without the approval of unions.

"The intent of the law is clear. Organised working life must be strengthened, and it is trade unions with the right to make recommendations that have the right to agree this with the businesses," Labour Minister Tonje Brenna said.