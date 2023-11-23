Norwegians' English skills show signs of decline

Advertisement

Norway has been ranked as the fifth-best country in the world for English proficiency by Education First's English Proficiency Index.

The recently published report ranked Norway behind Denmark, Austria, Singapore and the Netherlands and above Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, South Africa and Germany in the top ten.

Norway scored 614, putting it well above the global average of 504. However, Norway's score has declined compared to ten years ago.

In 2013, the country received a score of 620, and Norway's score peaked at 640 in 2016 before steadily slipping to this year's score of 614.

Those aged between 21 and 25 were considered Norway's most proficient age group. However, standards have slipped among younger generations in recent years. In 2016, the same age group received a score of 667, which dropped to 643 this year.

Those aged between 18 and 20 have seen an even bigger fall. In 2016, they were classed as "very highly proficient, " scoring 668. Their proficiency for 2024 was ranked lower at "high", with an overall score of 596.

The skills of those aged between 26 and 30 also declined slightly after peaking in 2022.

Meanwhile, the language skills of those aged between 31 and 40 have steadily improved since 2016. The most significant improvement was among those aged 41 and older. Since 2016, they have progressed from being classed as "moderately proficient" in English to "very highly proficient".

Younger people's skills worsening over the past decade was also a global trend. One factor behind a recent dip could be the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect restrictions had on schools and teaching.

"In most places, youth English proficiency has been stable, or if it has declined, that drop aligns neatly with the interruption of education systems during the pandemic. It is not clear if learning loss due to Covid will self-correct over time, but in subsequent cohorts, we expect to see a rebound," The overall report read.

Why Norwegians are so good at English – despite the dip

Since the 1960s, English has been a mandatory subject in primary and secondary schools nationwide. In 1997, it became compulsory for schools to teach the subject from the first grade.

The formal education in written and spoken English is the foundation for the high level of spoken English among Norwegians.

Another factor is the impact of English and American culture on Norway. Norway doesn't typically dub international films and TV series. This is in addition to the popularity of English language music.

Unlike other countries, where locals have a reputation for not wishing to speak English despite knowing the language, Norwegians are very obliging when it comes to communicating in English.

Tourists and foreign residents can get by pretty much anywhere in Norway just fine in Norway. Although foreign residents have told The Local that while getting by in English is fine, Norwegian is needed to really thrive and settle in the country.