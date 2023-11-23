Norwegian word of the day: Inneklemte dager

Advertisement

What does Inneklemte dager mean?

The word translates to "squeezed days". Klem is the Norwegian word for hug or squeeze and is drawn from the verb å klemme (to hug/squeeze). Dager is the plural for day (dag).

You can also klem when trying to multitask. For example, if you are trying to talk on the phone while doing something, you would try å holde telefonet i klem mellom hake og skulder (to hold the telephone between your chin and shoulder).

Squeezed days, thankfully, don't mean a packed schedule full of stressful tasks, tight deadlines and boring chores.

Instead, it refers to a day that might fall between time off. For example, if there is a public holiday (meaning most people will be off work) on a Thursday followed by a normal working day on a Friday, the Friday would be the squeezed day because it's nestled between a public holiday and a weekend.

Many like squeezed days as they offer a good opportunity to maximise the annual holiday. In the example above, a worker would enjoy four days off in return for just one day of holiday. This would be enough for a trip to the cabin or a weekend getaway abroad.

For some, they can be frustrating, though, given that you may have to return to the office for the sake of one day before you are off again.

In 2024, there are eight inneklemte days: April 29th (Monday) and 30th (Tuesday), May 2nd (Thursday), 3rd (Friday), and 10th (Friday), as well as December 23rd (Monday), 24th (Tuesday), and 27th (Friday).

