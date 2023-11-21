KEY DATES: Full list of Norway's public holidays in 2024

Advertisement

Planning a journey or vacation is about minimising surprises, and a sudden public holiday can certainly catch you off guard.

To ensure you make the most of your time in Norway - or a vacation abroad - it's crucial to be well-informed about the country's holidays and important dates in 2024.

January

January 1st, 2024 (Monday): New Years Day

March

March 24th, 2024 (Sunday): Palm Sunday

March 28th, 2024 (Thursday): Maundy Thursday

March 29th, 2024 (Friday): Good Friday

March 31st, 2024 (Sunday): Easter Sunday

April

April 1st, 2024 (Monday): Easter Monday

May

May 1st, 2024 (Wednesday): International Workers Day

May 9th, 2024 (Thursday): Ascension Day

May 17th, 2024 (Friday): National Constitution Day

May 19th, 2024 (Sunday): Whit Sunday

May 20th, 2024 (Monday): Whit Monday

December

December 24th, 2024 (Tuesday): Christmas Eve (shops close early)

December 25th, 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas Day

December 26th, 2024 (Thursday): Boxing Day

How to get the most out of the holidays

Knowing the key public holiday dates is certainly beneficial for anyone looking to organise vacations in the year ahead, but do you know how to use them to your advantage? You can use plenty of hacks to make leave periods stretch longer… You can find out more here:

