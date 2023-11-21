KEY DATES: Full list of Norway's public holidays in 2024
Eleven of Norway's public holidays will fall on weekdays in 2024. That means most full-time workers in the country will be able to get the day off.
Planning a journey or vacation is about minimising surprises, and a sudden public holiday can certainly catch you off guard.
To ensure you make the most of your time in Norway - or a vacation abroad - it's crucial to be well-informed about the country's holidays and important dates in 2024.
January
January 1st, 2024 (Monday): New Years Day
March
March 24th, 2024 (Sunday): Palm Sunday
March 28th, 2024 (Thursday): Maundy Thursday
March 29th, 2024 (Friday): Good Friday
March 31st, 2024 (Sunday): Easter Sunday
April
April 1st, 2024 (Monday): Easter Monday
May
May 1st, 2024 (Wednesday): International Workers Day
May 9th, 2024 (Thursday): Ascension Day
May 17th, 2024 (Friday): National Constitution Day
May 19th, 2024 (Sunday): Whit Sunday
May 20th, 2024 (Monday): Whit Monday
December
December 24th, 2024 (Tuesday): Christmas Eve (shops close early)
December 25th, 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas Day
December 26th, 2024 (Thursday): Boxing Day
How to get the most out of the holidays
Knowing the key public holiday dates is certainly beneficial for anyone looking to organise vacations in the year ahead, but do you know how to use them to your advantage? You can use plenty of hacks to make leave periods stretch longer… You can find out more here:
READ MORE: How to maximise Norway's public holidays – five essential tricks
Comments
See Also
Planning a journey or vacation is about minimising surprises, and a sudden public holiday can certainly catch you off guard.
To ensure you make the most of your time in Norway - or a vacation abroad - it's crucial to be well-informed about the country's holidays and important dates in 2024.
January
January 1st, 2024 (Monday): New Years Day
March
March 24th, 2024 (Sunday): Palm Sunday
March 28th, 2024 (Thursday): Maundy Thursday
March 29th, 2024 (Friday): Good Friday
March 31st, 2024 (Sunday): Easter Sunday
April
April 1st, 2024 (Monday): Easter Monday
May
May 1st, 2024 (Wednesday): International Workers Day
May 9th, 2024 (Thursday): Ascension Day
May 17th, 2024 (Friday): National Constitution Day
May 19th, 2024 (Sunday): Whit Sunday
May 20th, 2024 (Monday): Whit Monday
December
December 24th, 2024 (Tuesday): Christmas Eve (shops close early)
December 25th, 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas Day
December 26th, 2024 (Thursday): Boxing Day
How to get the most out of the holidays
Knowing the key public holiday dates is certainly beneficial for anyone looking to organise vacations in the year ahead, but do you know how to use them to your advantage? You can use plenty of hacks to make leave periods stretch longer… You can find out more here:
READ MORE: How to maximise Norway's public holidays – five essential tricks
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.