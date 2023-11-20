Where in Norway has the best public transport?

Advertisement

Generally speaking, Norway is known for its robust public transport network, with many excellent transportation choices across its diverse regions.

However, people living in different parts of the country aren't equally satisfied with this offer.

According to the Travel Habits Study, published recently and conducted by Opinion AS on behalf of various Norwegian transportation authorities, such as the Ministry of Transport and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, satisfaction levels vary among Norway's largest city regions.

High public transport satisfaction levels in Tromsø, Oslo, and Akershus

Despite being above the Arctic Circle, the Tromsø urban area in northern Norway stood out for its high satisfaction rates, accessibility, and the right mix of transportation options.

Some 82 percent of respondents in Tromsø reported being satisfied with the public transport services, showcasing a substantial level of approval among residents.

In Norway's capital region of Oslo and Akershus, 80 percent of respondents expressed having "good" or "very good" access to public transport.

The accessibility of public transport notably contributed to a favorable public transport experience for residents of the area.

Happy residents in the other big cities, those in rural areas less happy though

The regions of Bergen (western Norway), Trondheim (central Norway), and Nord-Jæren (southwestern Norway) maintained consistent levels of public transport satisfaction, with around 70 percent of respondents reporting positive experiences.

The Buskerudbyen collection of towns (Lier, Drammen, Øvre Eiker and Kongsberg) and Nedre Glomma (southeastern Norway), public transport satisfaction rates were lower, at 49 and 41 percent, respectively, as these regions faced challenges in meeting residents' expectations in terms of public transport.

Factors such as the distance between stops and the amount of departures during peak services were used to determine the satisfaction level of residents.

How do people across Norway get about?

Buskerudbyen, Nord-Jæren, and Nedre Glomma regions had the highest car ownership rates, with 89 percent, 88 perecent, and 88 perecent of respondents owning or having access to a car, respectively.

The Trondheim region led the way in cycling to work, with 14 percent of work journeys involving bicycles. Nord-Jæren and Oslo/Akershus followed closely, with 13 percent each.

Residents in Oslo and Akershus had the highest propensity for walking (29 percent) on all journeys combined, with 38 percent within Oslo Municipality.

It's worth noting that public transport usage fluctuated during the coronavirus pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 but showed signs of recovery in 2022, although not quite reaching 2019 levels.

Factors such as remote work arrangements also played a role in these changes.