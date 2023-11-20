Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norwegians are consuming less meat

New statistics from the Norwegian Institute for Bioeconomics (Nibio) revealed a significant shift in dietary habits, as Norwegians are consuming less meat than ever before.

In the past year, meat consumption in the country dropped by 3 percent, equivalent to roughly two kilograms per person. Notably, red meat saw the most substantial decline.

Karianne Spetaas Henriksen, a specialist manager at Animalia, a specialised centre dedicated to all things meat-related, believes there are several reasons behind this change in eating habits.

Firstly, rising meat prices have put a strain on consumers' wallets, making meat less affordable for many.

Secondly, a growing awareness of environmental concerns has prompted many to reduce their meat intake as part of a broader effort to minimise their carbon footprint.

Bank customers seek out interest-free repayments to fund Christmas shopping

Multiple customers at Nordea, Norway's second-largest bank, are applying for interest-free mortgage payments to make ends meet during the holiday season.

This surge in requests for financial assistance around Christmas is unprecedented for the bank.

During the past week, Nordea received a total of 176 inquiries regarding deferred instalment payments. Approximately 20 of these requests were linked to financing Christmas presents, as reported by the newspaper VG.

Nordea's Communications Director, Christian Steffensen, commented on the situation, stating, "It is a scenario we have not encountered before. The holiday gift-buying season is now in full swing, with events like Black Week and Black Friday marking the start of Christmas shopping. Typically, those applying for interest-free repayments and meeting a loan-to-value ratio of 60 percent are likely to have their applications approved."

SAS completes final scheduled flight with Boeing 737

SAS bid farewell to the Boeing 737 aircraft type as it completed its last scheduled flight on Sunday. Moving forward, SAS's fleet will exclusively consist of Airbus aircraft.

The Boeing 737 had served SAS for a quarter-century, but its commercial service with the airline came to an end on Sunday evening.

The aircraft embarked on a special three-hour journey from Stockholm to Oslo, making a poignant turn via Copenhagen to mark its departure, as reported by the newspaper E24.

Norwegian study reveals affordable migraine medicines as effective as costly alternatives

A recent study by the University of Bergen (UiB) unveiled an unexpected finding: inexpensive migraine medications prove just as effective as their pricier counterparts.

Researchers utilised national register data spanning from 2010 to 2020 to assess treatment outcomes.

They gauged the impact by analysing the consumption of acute migraine medications before and after initiating preventive treatment and examined the duration of use among migraine patients.

The study encompassed over 100,000 people with migraines.

Professor Marte-Helene Bjørk, the study's leader at UiB's Department of Clinical Medicine, said, "Our analysis shows that some well-established and budget-friendly medications can deliver a treatment effect on par with their more expensive counterparts. This finding holds significant implications for both migraine sufferers and the Norwegian healthcare system."