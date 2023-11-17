Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway parliament prepares for Palestinian state 'recognition'

Norway's parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on the government to be ready to recognise an "independent" Palestinian state, in a new sign of Europe's anxiety over the Gaza war.

The proposition was made by Norway's ruling coalition to counter a resolution by smaller parties calling for an immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

Passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament, it said the assembly "asks the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state when recognition could have a positive impact on the peace process, without making a final peace accord a condition."

The wording means that no recognition is likely in the immediate future but is a sign of the concern over the Gaza war in national assemblies across Europe.

Winter Covid wave in full swing

The number of new hospital admissions with Covid-19 has increased over the last several weeks. Over the past week, this number increased by 9 percent.

"The winter wave of Covid-19 is in full swing and is still increasing. It is, therefore, urgent to get the elderly and people in risk groups vaccinated. Hospitals and municipalities must be prepared for more admissions with Covid-19," The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in a report.

The number of deaths associated with the virus remains stable. The season's flu wave has yet to begin. The NIPH has said that it will happen around Christmas time this year.

Norway prepared to close its border with Russia

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl has said there hasn't been the same increase in border crossing from Russia as Finland has seen.

Mehl has said that Norway may close its border if it sees an exponential increase in asylum seekers from Russia.

"We are following the situation closely, and it may be appropriate for us to close the border at short notice if necessary," Mehl said.

More consumers think interest rates will fall

Six out of ten people still believe that loan interest rates will continue to rise next year, but more people than before think rates will fall, according to new figures.

One in four believe that interest rates will remain the same, while about eight percent believe that interest rates will be reduced.