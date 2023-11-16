Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The construction industry expects significant layoffs

The national association representing the building industry fears that around 30,000 workers could lose their jobs as a result of a massive slowdown in construction.

Production in the Norwegian construction industry is expected to fall by over 30 billion kroner in the next two years, according to figures from the Building Industry Association.

“We are used to fluctuations, and this is a project-based industry, but now the fall in the housing market is so strong that it is not a fluctuation,” Nina Solli, CEO of BNL, said.

The organisation has asked the government for a crisis package to try and save the industry.

PM: Work getting Norwegians out of Gaza isn’t over

Norway’s PM has said the work to continue evacuating Norwegian citizens from Gaza wasn’t over after the first bus carrying Norwegian citizens from the area arrived in Cairo yesterday.

Some 51 Norwegians were allowed to pass through the border post out of Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday.

Around 200 more Norwegian citizens are waiting to leave Gaza, according to the government.

“Today, we are thinking of all of you who have family and friends in Gaza, who have lived in despair. The Norwegian authorities are doing everything they can to get Norwegian citizens out,” Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway’s PM, said.

Increase in social assistance recipients

Norway’s Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) has said there has been a notable increase in the number of social assistance recipients, especially among Ukrainian refugees.

“One of the reasons for the increase is precisely the many Ukrainian displaced people who have come to Norway. It is the largest group of new recipients,” Hans Christian Holte, director of NAV, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 50,000 Ukrainians have come to Norway.

“We believe that many in this group have good prerequisites for getting into work. We see that more and more people are in work, but to succeed even better, we depend on more employers opening their doors,” Holte said.

Government to better adapt long-distance trains

Norway’s long-distance trains will be better adapted for wheelchairs users.

“It is good that Norske tog and the train manufacturer Stadler have come up with solutions that provide even better accessibility for passengers who use wheelchairs. The government wants more people to travel in an environmentally friendly way by train. We have taken the user organisations seriously to help achieve this,” Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård has said.