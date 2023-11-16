Norwegian Air to launch nine new routes from Norway

Advertisement

Travellers from Norway will be able to travel to a range of destinations in Spain, Switzerland, France, Italy, Poland, Turkey and Croatia.

Next summer, there will be regular flights between Oslo Gardermoen, the largest airport in Norway, and Lyon, Montpellier, Zadar, Milas/Bodrum and Basel. The route from Oslo to Wroclaw will also make a return in 2024.

The route to Lyon will be the second such offering from Gardermoen after Spanish airline Volotea launched its route earlier this autumn.

Travellers from Sandefjord will benefit from two new routes next year. Travellers will be able to take direct trips to Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona. The flights from Torp join the Norwegian flights to Alicante and Malaga.

Passengers from Stavanger Sola will be able to enjoy flights to Milan/Bergamo.

While the flights for new routes don’t take off until next year, tickets are already on sale.

