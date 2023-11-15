Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norway invests 12.5 billion kroner in its air defences

The Norwegian government has made its most significant investment in air defence in over 30 years and will spend 12.5 billion kroner on new air defence systems.

“In sum, this is the largest single investment in air defence in 30 years. With this investment, the government is helping to strengthen our national preparedness, and we are replacing air defences that have been donated to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK.

The government also said that the new systems would be acquired in record time.

“Delivery times are longer than we would have liked. This is precisely why it is important that we have taken extraordinary measures to speed up the order. Further development of the air defence will be a central theme in the upcoming long-term plan,” Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said in a press release.

Solberg could still return as PM after scandal

Erna Solberg, earlier this week, said that she would continue as leader of the Conservative Party in an attempt to put a share scandal involving her husband.

An electoral researcher said she has a good chance of being elected PM again in 2025.

He said there is still a long time until the election in 2025, and the government has continued to prove unpopular, opening up a window of opportunity for Solberg.

“It provides a good opportunity for the opposition and the Conservative Party to take over after the next election,” election researcher Johannes Bergh at the Institute for Social Research told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Norwegians stranded in Gaza to leave on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 51 Norwegians left Gaza and were allowed to cross the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. It is the first time Norwegians, among others, have been allowed to cross the border since October 7th.

Among the Norwegians to leave Gaza were 27 children. A Norwegian team from the Foreign Ministry will meet the Norwegians in Cairo.

Nine new Norwegian Air Routes from Norway

Several new routes will be launched from Norway in 2024. Travevllers will be able to fly from Oslo Gardermoen to Lyon, Montpellier, Zadar, Milas/Bodrum and Basel. The route to Wroclaw also returned to the schedule.

There will also be flights from Sola to Milan/Bergamo. Passengers from Torp will be able to fly to Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

Tickets for the new routes are already on sale.