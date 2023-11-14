Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Norwegian households wary of financial future, new survey shows

Norwegian households have expressed concerns about their finances, reflecting the impact of increasing interest rates on the economy.

According to Finance Norway's (Finans Norge) new survey, people's confidence in their personal finances has notably decreased.

The heightened costs of essential goods and a surge in interest rates have contributed to the expectation of larger expenses, prompting people to exercise caution in their spending habits.

By adopting a more conservative approach to consumption, many hope to maintain control over their finances in the coming years.

Food banks struggle to meet increased Christmas demand

Food banks in Norway are facing challenges in meeting the rising demand for food assistance as the holiday season approaches.

Since the summer of 2022, demand for food banks has doubled, Per Christian Rålm, the General Manager of Matsentralen, told the newspaper Dagen.

Matsentralen is a network of food banks that redistributes surplus food from the food industry to non-profit organisations in Norway.

This influx of people seeking assistance has occasionally made it difficult for food banks to maintain adequate food supplies.

Rålm anticipates that the demand will continue to rise in November and December, putting additional pressure on food banks.

Declining numbers: 206 fewer farms in the past year

The number of farms in Norway continues to fall, with 206 fewer farms recorded in the country last year.

According to data based on applicants for production subsidies, there are now a total of 37,704 farmers in Norway. This decrease corresponds to a 0.54 percent drop from the previous year, as reported by the newspaper Nationen.

The most recent figures also reveal a reduction in livestock numbers compared to the previous year.

Despite the dwindling number of farmers, Norway has seen an increase in the total agricultural area, which expanded by 21,000 acres, representing a growth of 0.21 percent from the previous year.

UDI to erect massive tent at National Arrivals Centre in Råde to address refugee influx

In response to a significant increase in asylum arrivals from Ukraine, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has been granted permission to establish a 450-square-meter tent adjacent to the National Arrivals Centre in Råde.

The move is aimed at accommodating the growing number of refugees, as reported by the newspaper Fredriksstad Blad.

The UDI's application highlights a notable surge in asylum arrivals from Ukraine during July and August.

If recent trends continue, it is projected that up to 60,000 asylum seekers from Ukraine could be expected in 2024.

The primary objective of this temporary arrivals facility is to ensure that asylum seekers are not left waiting outside, whether due to a sudden influx of arrivals or unforeseen events at the National Arrivals Centre.