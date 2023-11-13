Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Electricity prices spiked in October – but regional differences decreased

In October, electricity prices experienced a notable increase, leaving many consumers in Norway with higher bills to contend with.

The latest figures show signs that the disparity between regions is decreasing.

Notably, price zone NO2 (southern Norway and southwestern Norway) held the record for the highest electricity bills, clocking in at 1,561 kroner – a substantial 39 percent rise compared to September.

Previously, data from the price index indicated that NO2's electricity bills were twice as high as those in eastern Norway for September.

Bård Standal, Deputy Chairman of the organisation Renewable Norway (Fornybar Norge), told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that the NO2 price zone had consistently shown significantly higher spot prices for electricity between May and September.

However, this trend has now shifted, as October's prices in NO2 have aligned more closely with those in neighbouring price areas, such as NO1 and NO5.

Whooping cough cases rise amongst younger population

This year, there has been a notable increase in whooping cough infections in Norway compared to the past two years, as revealed by data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

According to the NIPH, new cases of whooping cough have surged in recent weeks, particularly in the 15-19 age group, as reported by the newspaper VG.

Dr. Margrethe Greve-Isdahl, a senior physician at the NIPH, said, "Throughout the pandemic, we witnessed a low incidence of whooping cough. However, this year has seen a resurgence in infections caused by this bacterium, with confirmed cases rising during the autumn."

It's worth noting that the incidence of whooping cough, while on the rise, remains below the levels observed in 2019.

Death of one Norwegian citizen reported in Gaza

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed of the reported death of a Norwegian citizen in Gaza.

Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde, from the ministry's communications department, confirmed the situation to NRK.

The notification of the person's reported death was received on Sunday and initially reported by the newspaper VG.

However, the Palestinian health authorities have not yet confirmed the death, preventing the ministry from providing a definitive confirmation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively investigating the information and offering consular assistance.

Government rejects new electricity subsidies for businesses

The Norwegian Minister of Business and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, has announced that the government will not offer any new electricity subsidies to businesses.

He encouraged those seeking price predictability to opt for a fixed pricing model.

Speaking to TV 2, Vestre said, "There will be no electricity subsidy scheme this winter."

Last year, in response to steep electricity price increases, the government introduced an energy subsidy program to assist companies.

However, Vestre said such subsidies were not seen as feasible for the upcoming winter season. He highlighted that Norway's water reservoirs are presently well-stocked, leading to better control over the energy situation.